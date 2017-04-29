Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-0
Hull City
 
FT

Maguire (70'), N'Diaye (90'), Ranocchia (92')

Claude Puel hits out at "slow" Southampton after Hull City stalemate

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Claude Puel believes Southampton were devoid of quality, rhythm and intensity in Saturday's Premier League stalemate against Hull City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Claude Puel has hit out at his Southampton side after their Premier League stalemate with Hull City at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints failed to muster a single shot on target in the first half against the Tigers, while one of their two efforts on goal in the second half was a penalty that was saved by Eldin Jakupovic.

Southampton have now failed to win in three league games, prompting their manager to warn his players that they must do more in their final five fixtures.

"It was not a good performance," Puel told Sky Sports News. "There was very little quality, rhythm, intensity. We were too slow to find the good situations.

"When we attacked, we were too slow. We could not find any intensity against aa good team with a good organisation and technical play, but for us, it was not enough. But we have to accept this.

"They played very well. They want to stay in the Premier League. It was a difficult game for us, and difficult game for them, and I think it is a good point for us.

"The fans agree, the players agree and the staff agree - we need to put more into the match. Today it was not enough and it is our responsibility."

Up next for ninth-placed Southampton is a fixture away at Liverpool next Sunday.

