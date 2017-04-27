Claude Puel: 'Charlie Austin is back in training'

Charlie Austin in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel reveals that striker Charlie Austin has made a return to training after several months out because of a dislocated shoulder.
Southampton manager Claude Puel has suggested that he will not rush Charlie Austin back to first-team action after his return to training.

Austin has been absent since dislocating his shoulder at the start of December but after nearly five months out, Puel has revealed that he has started to work on his fitness with the rest of the squad.

The 55-year-old has told reporters: "Charlie Austin is back with the group for the first time, which is good news.

"For the moment it is important for him to make progress with his fitness. He didn't play for a long time. It is important to find a good rhythm, a good intensity. I hope he can play with the Under-23s."

Austin has scored nine goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
