Southampton have made one change ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Hull City at St Mary's Stadium.
James Ward-Prowse, who started the Saints' 4-2 defeat at Chelsea in midweek, is dropped to the bench as Nathan Redmond takes his place in midfield.
The Tigers, meanwhile, are unchanged from last weekend's 2-0 win over Watford, with Oumar Niasse available to start after winning his appeal to overturn his dismissal last weekend.
Marco Silva's charges currently sit two points clear of 18th-placed Swansea City with four league fixtures left to play.
Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Boufal, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini
Subs: Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Sims, Hassen
Hull City: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Evandro, Grosicki, Niasse
Subs: Huddlestone, Hernandez, Maloney, Dawson, Henriksen, Marshall, Bowen