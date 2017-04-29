Southampton make one changes ahead of their Premier League meeting with Hull City as Nathan Redmond replaces the benched James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton have made one change ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Hull City at St Mary's Stadium.

James Ward-Prowse, who started the Saints' 4-2 defeat at Chelsea in midweek, is dropped to the bench as Nathan Redmond takes his place in midfield.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are unchanged from last weekend's 2-0 win over Watford, with Oumar Niasse available to start after winning his appeal to overturn his dismissal last weekend.

Marco Silva's charges currently sit two points clear of 18th-placed Swansea City with four league fixtures left to play.

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Boufal, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Subs: Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Sims, Hassen

Hull City: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Evandro, Grosicki, Niasse

Subs: Huddlestone, Hernandez, Maloney, Dawson, Henriksen, Marshall, Bowen