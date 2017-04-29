Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Hull City
 

Team News: Southampton make one change as they host unchanged Hull City

Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton make one changes ahead of their Premier League meeting with Hull City as Nathan Redmond replaces the benched James Ward-Prowse.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 14:38 UK

Southampton have made one change ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Hull City at St Mary's Stadium.

James Ward-Prowse, who started the Saints' 4-2 defeat at Chelsea in midweek, is dropped to the bench as Nathan Redmond takes his place in midfield.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are unchanged from last weekend's 2-0 win over Watford, with Oumar Niasse available to start after winning his appeal to overturn his dismissal last weekend.

Marco Silva's charges currently sit two points clear of 18th-placed Swansea City with four league fixtures left to play.

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Boufal, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini
Subs: Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Sims, Hassen

Hull City: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Evandro, Grosicki, Niasse
Subs: Huddlestone, Hernandez, Maloney, Dawson, Henriksen, Marshall, Bowen

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool willing to pay £50m for Van Dijk?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Oumar Niasse, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Team News: Southampton make one change as they host unchanged Hull City
 Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Southampton consider move for Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez?
 Charlie Austin in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Charlie Austin is back in training'
Liverpool willing to pay £50m for Van Dijk?Puel: 'Hazard, Costa made the difference'Cahill: 'Saints result a massive step'Result: Costa brace helps Chelsea seven points clearClaude Puel hopes to keep hold of Van Dijk
Team News: Conte recalls big hitters for Southampton clashLive Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton - as it happenedPuel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'Preview: Chelsea vs. SouthamptonPuel: 'Romeu almost as good as Kante'
> Southampton Homepage
More Hull City News
Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Team News: Southampton make one change as they host unchanged Hull City
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva calls for improvement from Lazar Markovic
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'
Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?Oumar Niasse wins red card appealReport: Tottenham eye Harry MaguireReport: Liverpool close on £8m RobertsonSilva "really happy" with Watford win
Result: Hull claim gutsy win over WatfordTeam News: Huddlestone, Dawson dropped for HullMarco Silva: 'Hull can handle pressure'Silva looking for solution to away formMarco Silva bemoans missed opportunity
> Hull City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Major League Soccer
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 