Steven Fletcher has been handed a start up front as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Derby County this afternoon.

In all, manager Carlos Carvalhal makes three changes to the side that claimed a 2-1 victory at Queens Park Rangers on Monday, with Jordan Rhodes dropping to the bench as Fletcher parters Gary Hooper up front.

Kieran Lee makes his first start in more than three months following hip surgery, coming in for David Jones in midfield alongside Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan and Adam Reach.

The other alteration comes in the backline as Jack Hunt comes in for Liam Palmer at right-back, with Tom Lees, Glenn Loovens and Daniel Pudil all retaining their places after the victory over the Hoops.

For the Rams, Gary Rowett makes just one change from the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Monday as Johnny Russell comes in for Tom Ince in midfield.

Darren Bent continues to lead the line with support from Russell, Matej Vydra and Ikechi Anya, while Will Hughes and Bradley Johnson operate in holding roles.

Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce and Marcus Olsson are unchanged in the back four ahead of Scott Carson between the sticks.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Loovens, Lees, Pudil; Wallace, Lee, Bannan, Reach; Fletcher, Hooper

Subs: Wildsmith, McManaman, Rhodes, Semedo, Sasso, Nuhiu, Forestieri

Derby County: Carson; Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson; Hughes, Johnson; Russell, Vydra, Anya; Bent

Subs: Mitchell, Bryson, Ince, Baird, Butterfield, Camara, Nugent