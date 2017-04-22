Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hillsborough
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
0-0
DerbyDerby County
 
LIVE

Team News: Steven Fletcher starts for Sheffield Wednesday

A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Steven Fletcher starts up front as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Derby County.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 14:52 UK

Steven Fletcher has been handed a start up front as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Derby County this afternoon.

In all, manager Carlos Carvalhal makes three changes to the side that claimed a 2-1 victory at Queens Park Rangers on Monday, with Jordan Rhodes dropping to the bench as Fletcher parters Gary Hooper up front.

Kieran Lee makes his first start in more than three months following hip surgery, coming in for David Jones in midfield alongside Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan and Adam Reach.

The other alteration comes in the backline as Jack Hunt comes in for Liam Palmer at right-back, with Tom Lees, Glenn Loovens and Daniel Pudil all retaining their places after the victory over the Hoops.

For the Rams, Gary Rowett makes just one change from the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Monday as Johnny Russell comes in for Tom Ince in midfield.

Darren Bent continues to lead the line with support from Russell, Matej Vydra and Ikechi Anya, while Will Hughes and Bradley Johnson operate in holding roles.

Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce and Marcus Olsson are unchanged in the back four ahead of Scott Carson between the sticks.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Loovens, Lees, Pudil; Wallace, Lee, Bannan, Reach; Fletcher, Hooper
Subs: Wildsmith, McManaman, Rhodes, Semedo, Sasso, Nuhiu, Forestieri

Derby County: Carson; Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson; Hughes, Johnson; Russell, Vydra, Anya; Bent
Subs: Mitchell, Bryson, Ince, Baird, Butterfield, Camara, Nugent

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Read Next:
Carvalhal takes responsibility for Leeds loss
>
View our homepages for Steven Fletcher, Carlos Carvalhal, Jordan Rhodes, Gary Hooper, Kieran Lee, David Jones, Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach, Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Glenn Loovens, Daniel Pudil, Gary Rowett, Johnny Russell, Tom Ince, Darren Bent, Matej Vydra, Ikechi Anya, Will Hughes, Bradley Johnson, Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce, Marcus Olsson, Scott Carson, Football
Your Comments
More Sheffield Wednesday News
A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
Team News: Steven Fletcher starts for Sheffield Wednesday
 Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday is tackled by Lawrie Wilson of Bolton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Team News: Fernando Forestieri absent for Sheffield Wednesday
 Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Carlos Carvalhal takes responsibility for defeat to Leeds United
Green: 'I did my homework on penalty'Wood hails "massive" win for LeedsResult: Rhodes nets in comfortable Wednesday winCarlos Carvalhal: "The storm has gone"Boro striker Rhodes delighted with Owls move
Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signingWednesday 'complete £10m Rhodes deal'Villa still hoping to sign Rhodes?Wednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Championship duo chasing Celtic defender?
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage
More Derby County News
A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
Team News: Steven Fletcher starts for Sheffield Wednesday
 Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'keen on Chris Martin'
 Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Gary Rowett: 'Victory over Birmingham City bittersweet'
Rowett: 'We dominated in win over QPR'Result: Vydra keeps Derby's faint playoff hopes aliveRowett: 'Weimann to make final call on future'Rowett: 'Chris Martin part of my plans'Wolves confirm buy option on Weimann
Wolves have deal in place to sign forward?Rowett aiming to 'create momentum' at DerbyRowett looking forward to "unique" derbyRowett: 'I've turned down other jobs'Derby announce appointment of Rowett
> Derby County Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076393785
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield43256125549681
4Reading44248126159280
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds4422101256421476
6Leeds UnitedLeeds442281456411574
7Fulham4420131178552373
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Derby CountyDerby441713144946364
10Brentford4417101770601061
11Preston North EndPreston431613146257561
12Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
13Barnsley441513166160158
14Aston Villa431513154546-158
15Ipswich TownIpswich441317144853-556
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves431510185254-255
17Queens Park RangersQPR44149214959-1051
18Bristol City441310215663-749
19Burton Albion441213194457-1349
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest441210225668-1246
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4447333796-5919
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 