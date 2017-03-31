Mar 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Pride Park
DerbyDerby County
1-0
QPRQueens Park Rangers
Vydra (70')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Freeman (78')

Gary Rowett: 'Derby County dominated in win over Queens Park Rangers'

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Derby County boss Gary Rowett says that his team "dominated" during their 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Friday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 12:12 UK

Derby County boss Gary Rowett has acknowledged that he was pleased with his side's performance during their 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Friday night.

A goal from Matej Vydra proved to be the difference as the Rams maintained their hopes of achieving a Championship playoff spot in Rowett's first home fixture since replacing Steve McClaren in the dugout.

The 43-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "I thought we started a little bit tentatively, which you can understand.

"After about 15 minutes we started to have more belief, I liked the way we controlled the game even when things didn't work well.

"When we moved the ball quickly we looked good, and for them to score so late would have been a travesty. We really dominated the evening."

Despite the win, Derby remain in 10th place in the standings, although they now sit just six points behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Your Comments
Gary Rowett: 'Derby County dominated in win over Queens Park Rangers'
