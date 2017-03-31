Mar 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Pride Park
DerbyDerby County
1-0
QPRQueens Park Rangers
Vydra (70')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Freeman (78')

Result: Matej Vydra keeps Derby County's faint playoff hopes alive

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Derby County beat Queens Park Rangers 1-0 at Pride Park to move within six points of the Championship playoff places, courtesy of a goal from Matej Vydra.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 21:52 UK

Matej Vydra scored his third goal in four appearances for Derby County to earn a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers and keep alive his side's outside hopes of promotion.

The Czech Republic international made the most of an error from opposition keeper Alex Smithies to blast home the only goal of the game 20 minutes from time, moving the Rams to within six points of the playoffs.

It also marks a first victory for Gary Rowett in his maiden home game in charge, while QPR's recent resurgence following five wins in their previous seven appears to have come to a halt.

The first chance of a tight first half fell the way of Johnny Russell, who could only drag the ball wide when played through by Tom Ince 15 minutes in.

Scott Carson was tested for the first time a quarter of the way through by Grant Hall's long-range attempt, before Russell again came close at the other end when this time denied by Smithies.

Derby striker David Nugent sent one shot wide and another on target for Smithies to keep out as half time approached, with nothing to separate the sides at the midway point.

Neither side could truly get going after the restart, but it was County - with one win in 10 prior to today - who made the key breakthrough 70 minutes in thanks to Vydra's quick reactions.

Ince saw his shot parried by Smithies and his teammate was there to lash home into the roof of the net from close range - his first attempt of the evening and ultimately enough to settle the contest.

QPR rallied late on and perhaps should have taken a point back to the capital, with Matt Smith failing to beat Carson and Idrissa Sylla's free kick hitting the wrong side of the post before going out of play.

There was to be no late drama at Pride Park in the end, however, as Derby held on to ensure that they are just about in the mix for a top-six finish under new boss Rowett.

Ben Davies of Portsmouth is tackled by Andreas Weimann of Derby County during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Portsmouth v Derby County at Fratton Park on August 12, 2015
Read Next:
Wolves confirm buy option on Weimann
>
View our homepages for Matej Vydra, Gary Rowett, Johnny Russell, Tom Ince, Scott Carson, Grant Hall, David Nugent, Matt Smith, Idrissa Sylla, Alex Smithies, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Result: Matej Vydra keeps Derby County's faint playoff hopes alive
 Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
Gary Rowett: 'Andreas Weimann to make final call on future'
 Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Gary Rowett: 'Chris Martin part of my plans'
Wolves confirm buy option on WeimannWolves have deal in place to sign forward?Rowett aiming to 'create momentum' at DerbyRowett looking forward to "unique" derbyRowett: 'I've turned down other jobs'
Derby announce appointment of RowettRowett 'to be named Derby boss tomorrow'Derby eye Rowett as McClaren replacementDerby confirm Steve McClaren departureSteve McClaren 'facing Derby County sack'
> Derby County Homepage
More Queens Park Rangers News
Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Result: Matej Vydra keeps Derby County's faint playoff hopes alive
 Ravel Morrison of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Mathias Ranegie of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Watford at Loftus Road on April 21, 2014
Ian Holloway: 'Ravel Morrison must earn Queens Park Rangers starting berth'
 Ian Holloway, Manager of Millwall looks on ahead during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Blackpool at The Den on August 30, 2014
Ian Holloway fined for interview phone call
Holloway slams "selfish pig" SanchezBirmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?Alex Smithies signs new QPR dealQPR, Fulham fined by FAQPR sign Ravel Morrison on loan from Lazio
Matt Smith completes QPR moveMorrison responds to wage demands reportsMorrison 'in talks over QPR on loan'Chesterfield make double signingSunderland consider bid for QPR defender?
> Queens Park Rangers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle38246870323878
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds UnitedLeeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich CityNorwich38169136556957
9Preston North EndPreston381512115347657
10Derby CountyDerby391511134238456
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff CityCardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15Queens Park RangersQPR39148174652-650
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich TownIpswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham CityBirmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton Albion381011173953-1441
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan AthleticWigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3845293387-5417
> Full Version
 