Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Andrew's
Attendance: 19,381
BirminghamBirmingham City
1-2
DerbyDerby County
Adams (68')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Kuszczak (3' og.), Ince (91')
Pearce (45'), Keogh (90')

Gary Rowett: 'Victory over Birmingham City bittersweet'

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Derby County's Gary Rowett insists that he now wants to put a line under his time at Birmingham City after leaving St Andrew's Stadium with all three points on Saturday.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 17:20 UK

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has admitted to having mixed feelings after seeing his side claim a 2-1 victory over former employers Birmingham City.

The 43-year-old was controversially dismissed as Blues boss in December, leaving the club at a time when they sat seventh in the table and outside the playoff zone on goal difference alone.

Rowett returned to St Andrew's Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the first time since that decision was made four months ago, earning all three points thanks to a late Tom Ince goal, and he confessed after the game that he is now keen to now move on.

"It was a difficult game for everyone, certainly from my point of view. If I am really honest I didn't want this game because there was so much focus on me coming back," he told reporters.

"I have tried to keep my dignity. It was not my decision to leave and now I am looking forward to the challenge ahead. I've shown I can win games. Derby had won one in nine games when I joined and now we have won three in four."

Birmingham have struggled under Gianfranco Zola and now sit 18th in the Championship table, while Derby are up to eighth place with their latest win.

Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
Your Comments
