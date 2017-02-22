Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
2-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Sarabia (25'), Correa (62')
Escudero (77'), Carrico (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Vardy (73')

Sevilla's Stevan Jovetic: "We needed to score more"

Manchester City's Montenegrin striker Stevan Jovetic celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Northwest England, on May 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Sevilla forward Stevan Jovetic claims that his team "needed to score" more goals in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Leicester City in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 09:27 UK

Sevilla forward Stevan Jovetic has admitted that his team are far from comfortable approaching the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash with English champions Leicester City.

Sevilla dominated long stages of the first leg in Seville and led 2-0 just past the hour courtesy of goals from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa, but Jamie Vardy registered a key away goal in the 73rd minute as Leicester suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Jovetic has paid tribute to Leicester for their improvement at the Estadio Ramon, but the January loan signing has bemoaned his team's inability to take more of their chances in Spain.

"It was a very delicate game, we knew they were a good team and that they'd played very well in the Champions League," Jovetic told reporters.

"They played much better [than they have done], we had many chances and we needed to score more. [The tie remains] very open. In the Champions League, you have to score everything you create, if not it becomes difficult.

"Leicester's away goal? For them, it's important. We knew that not everything was done at 2-0. We have to go there to win. We'd be calmer with a 2-0 lead, but now we're certainly not."

Former Manchester City striker Jovetic has scored three times in eight appearances for Sevilla since arriving on loan from Inter Milan last month.

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Read Next:
Sampaoli: 'Sevilla dominated Leicester'
>
View our homepages for Stevan Jovetic, Jamie Vardy, Pablo Sarabia, Joaquin Correa, Football
Your Comments
More Sevilla News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City - as it happened
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Jamie Vardy nets away goal as Sevilla edge out Leicester City in first leg
 Manchester City's Montenegrin striker Stevan Jovetic celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Northwest England, on May 7, 2014
Sevilla's Stevan Jovetic: "We needed to score more"
Sampaoli: 'Sevilla dominated Leicester'Ranieri: 'We showed heart at Sevilla'Jamie Vardy: 'We gave 110% at Sevilla'Zieler: 'Sevilla clash is bonus game'Sampaoli refuses to rule out replacing Enrique
Steven N'Zonzi signs new Sevilla dealSimeone's son 'wanted by La Liga duo'Mourinho 'rejects Martial loan offers'Sampaoli: 'Sevilla in La Liga title race'Marcelo: 'Madrid must learn from defeat'
> Sevilla Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid22164257203752
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas237793235-328
13Malaga236893137-626
14Valencia2375113341-826
15Real Betis2266102235-1324
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version
 