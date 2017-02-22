Sevilla forward Stevan Jovetic claims that his team "needed to score" more goals in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Leicester City in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Sevilla forward Stevan Jovetic has admitted that his team are far from comfortable approaching the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash with English champions Leicester City.

Sevilla dominated long stages of the first leg in Seville and led 2-0 just past the hour courtesy of goals from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa, but Jamie Vardy registered a key away goal in the 73rd minute as Leicester suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Jovetic has paid tribute to Leicester for their improvement at the Estadio Ramon, but the January loan signing has bemoaned his team's inability to take more of their chances in Spain.

"It was a very delicate game, we knew they were a good team and that they'd played very well in the Champions League," Jovetic told reporters.

"They played much better [than they have done], we had many chances and we needed to score more. [The tie remains] very open. In the Champions League, you have to score everything you create, if not it becomes difficult.

"Leicester's away goal? For them, it's important. We knew that not everything was done at 2-0. We have to go there to win. We'd be calmer with a 2-0 lead, but now we're certainly not."

Former Manchester City striker Jovetic has scored three times in eight appearances for Sevilla since arriving on loan from Inter Milan last month.