Jan 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
2-1
Real Madrid
Ramos (85' og.), Jovetic (91')
Iborra (31'), N'Zonzi (42'), Nasri (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Ronaldo (67' pen.)
Marcelo (83')

Marcelo: 'Real Madrid must learn from Sevilla defeat'

Marcelo for Real Madrid on December 9, 2014
Real Madrid full-back Marcelo urges his side to learn from their 2-1 defeat to Sevilla, which ended their record 40-match unbeaten streak.
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 19:57 UK

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has urged his side to learn from their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla during their La Liga clash on Sunday.

Madrid saw their record 40-match unbeaten streak come to an end at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Stevan Jovetic marked his Sevilla debut with a 91st-minute winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier given Zinedine Zidane's side the lead from the penalty spot, but Marcelo admitted that they took their foot off the pedal, allowing Sevilla to score two late goals.

"We had a good game, but we relaxed after scoring," Marcelo is quoted as saying by Marca.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, dropping points in this way. After they equalised they continued to attack and scored their second goal.

"There's still a long way to go in La Liga, and we're still up there. I believe we relaxed a bit today, but we have to learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Madrid would have gone five points clear with victory, but now find themselves just one point above second-place Sevilla.

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Zidane "very proud" of Madrid players
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid17124146163040
2Sevilla18123338221639
3Barcelona18115247173038
4Atletico MadridAtletico18104432141834
5Villarreal1887326121431
6Real Sociedad189362825330
7Athletic Bilbao188462219328
8Celta Vigo188372932-327
9EibarEibar187562524126
10Las PalmasLas Palmas186662729-224
11Espanyol185852225-323
12Malaga185762629-322
13AlavesAlaves185761518-322
14Real Betis186392030-1021
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo184682328-518
16Leganes184591329-1617
17Valencia174492633-716
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1833121937-1812
19Granada1817101539-2410
20Osasuna1816111738-219
