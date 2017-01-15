Real Madrid full-back Marcelo urges his side to learn from their 2-1 defeat to Sevilla, which ended their record 40-match unbeaten streak.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has urged his side to learn from their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla during their La Liga clash on Sunday.

Madrid saw their record 40-match unbeaten streak come to an end at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Stevan Jovetic marked his Sevilla debut with a 91st-minute winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier given Zinedine Zidane's side the lead from the penalty spot, but Marcelo admitted that they took their foot off the pedal, allowing Sevilla to score two late goals.

"We had a good game, but we relaxed after scoring," Marcelo is quoted as saying by Marca.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, dropping points in this way. After they equalised they continued to attack and scored their second goal.

"There's still a long way to go in La Liga, and we're still up there. I believe we relaxed a bit today, but we have to learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Madrid would have gone five points clear with victory, but now find themselves just one point above second-place Sevilla.