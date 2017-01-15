Jan 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
2-1
Real Madrid
Ramos (85' og.), Jovetic (91')
Iborra (31'), N'Zonzi (42'), Nasri (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Ronaldo (67' pen.)
Marcelo (83')

Result: Stevan Jovetic stunner ends Real Madrid unbeaten run

Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Stevan Jovetic scores in the 91st minute as Real Madrid's unbeaten streak ends with defeat against Sevilla.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 22:10 UK

Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run has come to an end after Stevan Jovetic's stoppage-time strike saw Sevilla come from behind to beat the European champions.

After a quiet opening to the game, the hosts almost took the lead from Samir Nasri's corner on 19 minutes, which was met by Steven N'Zonzi, but the midfielder was unable to keep his header down.

Real also went close midway through the first half when Cristiano Ronaldo found space on the left flank and tried to find the far corner of the net before his strike was gathered by Sergio Rico.

Ronaldo wasted another chance just before the break when Karim Benzema teed up the Portuguese frontman, who scuffed his effort wide of the target.

Wissam Ben Yedder tried to give the hosts the lead after the break, but saw his low drive blocked by Keylor Navas.

Real were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark when Ronaldo raced into the area before drawing a foul from the onrushing Rico.

When the FIFA World Player of the Year stepped up to send Rico the wrong way and score, Real seemed destined for a 41st match without defeat.

However, their fortune changed with Pablo Sarabia's free kick was headed into his own net by Sergio Ramos with six minutes left.

Sevilla then secured the points when Jovetic seized on Sergio Escudero's pass before curling a 25-yards shot beyond the reach of Navas.

Karim Benzema celebrates with Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Madrid back Sergio Ramos in Sevilla row
>
View our homepages for Stevan Jovetic, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Rico, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Wissam Ben Yedder, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia, Samir Nasri, Steven N'Zonzi, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Result: Stevan Jovetic stunner ends Real Madrid unbeaten run
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
Madrid back Sergio Ramos in Sevilla rowZidane 'unhappy' with Ramos receptionBig three kept apart in Copa last-eightReport: Arsenal to bid for Alvaro MorataResult: Late Benzema strike preserves Real run
Live Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedNasri hails "incredible" ZidaneZidane "not thinking about the treble"Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Madrid squadReal reject three bids from China for Rodriguez?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Sevilla News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Result: Stevan Jovetic stunner ends Real Madrid unbeaten run
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Sevilla 'keen to take Marcus Rashford on loan until end of season'
Madrid back Sergio Ramos in Sevilla rowResult: Late Benzema strike preserves Real runLive Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedNasri hails "incredible" ZidaneCristiano Ronaldo left out of Madrid squad
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'Stevan Jovetic completes Sevilla switchLiverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Juve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Sevilla keen on Liverpool outcast Sakho?
> Sevilla Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid17124146163040
2Sevilla18123338221639
3Barcelona18115247173038
4Atletico MadridAtletico18104432141834
5Villarreal1887326121431
6Real Sociedad179262825329
7Athletic Bilbao188462219328
8Celta Vigo188372932-327
9EibarEibar187562524126
10Las PalmasLas Palmas186662729-224
11Espanyol185852225-323
12AlavesAlaves185761518-322
13Malaga175662629-321
14Real Betis186392030-1021
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo184682328-518
16Leganes184591329-1617
17Valencia174492633-716
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1833121937-1812
19Granada1817101539-2410
20Osasuna1816111738-219
> Full Version