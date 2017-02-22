Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
2-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Sarabia (25'), Correa (62')
Escudero (77'), Carrico (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Vardy (73')

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri: 'We showed heart at Sevilla'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says that his team played with "heart" during their Champions League defeat at Sevilla.
Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 07:26 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has expressed his satisfaction with his side's performance during their 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Foxes will take a potentially vital away goal back to the King Power Stadium for the second leg of the tie thanks to Jamie Vardy's second-half strike, and the Italian was quick to praise his team's fighting spirit.

He told reporters: "We knew they are better than us, they have high quality in possession. We suffered. They showed their quality but we showed our heart. We showed belief and never game up. That makes me satisfied.

"At the end, if we are a little more calm on the counter-attack, we could have done more. It was very important to match them and every result is still open.

"Their quality is very high and when you make a mistake, the opposition scores goals."

Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa were on target for Sevilla during their first-leg victory.

The delightful Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
