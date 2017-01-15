Jan 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
2-1
Real Madrid
Ramos (85' og.), Jovetic (91')
Iborra (31'), N'Zonzi (42'), Nasri (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Ronaldo (67' pen.)
Marcelo (83')

Jorge Sampaoli: 'Sevilla are in La Liga title race'

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes that his side have genuine title hopes after their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid lifted them up to second in La Liga.
Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli has claimed that his side are in the title race following their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

A late own goal from Sergio Ramos and debut strike from Stevan Jovetic saw Sevilla come from behind to end Madrid's Spanish-record 40-match unbeaten streak, moving to within one point of the league leaders in the process.

Having muscled their way between traditional heavyweights Madrid and Barcelona in the standings, Sampaoli now believes that his side have genuine hope of pushing for the title if they can maintain their form.

"After a match like [Sunday], it gives us some hope. That will remain if we maintain our conviction or it will be lost over time if it is not," he told the club's official website.

"After the penalty the team continued playing with conviction and courage. The players won a very important game for the club. We were able to beat an undefeated team. I feel a lot of emotion, every game is important here at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan."

Sevilla, whose only previous title came more than 70 years ago, take on Osasuna next Sunday.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid17124146163040
2Sevilla18123338221639
3Barcelona18115247173038
4Atletico MadridAtletico18104432141834
5Real Sociedad1810263025532
6Villarreal1887326121431
7Athletic Bilbao188462219328
8Celta Vigo188372932-327
9EibarEibar187562524126
10Las PalmasLas Palmas186662729-224
11Espanyol185852225-323
12AlavesAlaves185761518-322
13Malaga185672631-521
14Real Betis186392030-1021
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo184682328-518
16Leganes184591329-1617
17Valencia174492633-716
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1833121937-1812
19Granada1817101539-2410
20Osasuna1816111738-219
