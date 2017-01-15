Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes that his side have genuine title hopes after their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid lifted them up to second in La Liga.

A late own goal from Sergio Ramos and debut strike from Stevan Jovetic saw Sevilla come from behind to end Madrid's Spanish-record 40-match unbeaten streak, moving to within one point of the league leaders in the process.

Having muscled their way between traditional heavyweights Madrid and Barcelona in the standings, Sampaoli now believes that his side have genuine hope of pushing for the title if they can maintain their form.

"After a match like [Sunday], it gives us some hope. That will remain if we maintain our conviction or it will be lost over time if it is not," he told the club's official website.

"After the penalty the team continued playing with conviction and courage. The players won a very important game for the club. We were able to beat an undefeated team. I feel a lot of emotion, every game is important here at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan."

Sevilla, whose only previous title came more than 70 years ago, take on Osasuna next Sunday.