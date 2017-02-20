Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'

Real Madrid reportedly enter the race to sign Celtic's £40m-rated striker Moussa Dembele.

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

The 20-year-old has scored 25 goals in 37 appearances since his summer switch from Fulham, including 13 in the Scottish Premiership.

The Frenchman's form has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

According to The Mirror, Madrid have now thrown their hat into the ring and have "asked to be kept informed of any movements".

Celtic rebuffed interest in Dembele in the January transfer window, giving him a price tag of £40m.