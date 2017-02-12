Premier League giants Arsenal are the latest club linked with in-form Celtic and France Under-21 striker Moussa Dembele.

The 20-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Hoops since signing from Fulham last summer, scoring 26 goals in 40 appearances.

According to The Mirror, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is among a host of managers who would love the French forward at their club, and is considering making a move for him in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly also been alerted by Dembele's form this season, which includes a hat-trick in Celtic's 6-0 Scottish Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

The France Under-21 star, who joined the Scottish giants for a compensation fee of around £500,000 last year, is now said to be valued at more than £40m.