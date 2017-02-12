New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Arsenal to make summer move for Celtic star Moussa Dembele

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Premier League giants Arsenal are the latest club linked with in-form Celtic and France Under-21 striker Moussa Dembele.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 21:56 UK

Arsenal have expressed an interest in making a bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Hoops since signing from Fulham last summer, scoring 26 goals in 40 appearances.

According to The Mirror, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is among a host of managers who would love the French forward at their club, and is considering making a move for him in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly also been alerted by Dembele's form this season, which includes a hat-trick in Celtic's 6-0 Scottish Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

The France Under-21 star, who joined the Scottish giants for a compensation fee of around £500,000 last year, is now said to be valued at more than £40m.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Read Next:
Dortmund chief dismisses Tuchel to Arsenal links
>
View our homepages for Moussa Dembele, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Report: Arsenal to make summer move for Celtic star Moussa Dembele
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Arsene Wenger rejects talk of imminent Arsenal exit
Dortmund chief dismisses Tuchel to Arsenal linksOxlade-Chamberlain: 'Bayern win will send out message'Elneny: 'Arsenal in confident mood'Rafael Benitez on Arsenal radar?Ferdinand: 'Arsenal happy with top four'
Petr Cech: 'Win was much-needed'Clattenburg 'apologised' for Sanchez goalArsene Wenger: "We were resilient"Result: Sanchez double gives Arsenal hard-fought winTuchel 'knows nothing' of Arsenal link
> Arsenal Homepage
More Celtic News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Report: Arsenal to make summer move for Celtic star Moussa Dembele
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers: 'I want Celtic to win record 37th Scottish Cup'
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic to spend big in summer?
Gordon "very close" to new Celtic dealRogic still "months" away from returnDembele: 'My future is with Celtic'Conte to be given £100m transfer kitty?Conte: 'Chelsea never wanted Dembele'
Moussa Dembele rules out Chelsea move?Chelsea target Dembele travelling to LondonDembele attracting interest from Chelsea?Rodgers confirms Chelsea's Gordon interestChelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'
> Celtic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version