Team News: Four changes for busy Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane makes four changes to the Real Madrid starting XI from their 3-2 win over Villarreal as they host Las Palmas in La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane makes four changes to the Real Madrid starting XI from their 3-2 win over Villarreal as they host Las Palmas in La Liga. Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo, Kovacic, Kroos, Isco, Bale, Morata, Ronaldo

Subs: Casilla, Pepe, Benzema, James, Lucas, Modric, Asensio Las Palmas: Varas, David Simon, Lemos, Bigas, Castellano, Roque Mesa, Tana, Vicente, Viera, Jese, Boateng

Subs: Lizoain, David Garcia, Momo, Hernan, Aythami, Mateo Garcia, Halilovic More to follow.