Live Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Las Palmas

Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 victory when the pair met in the corresponding fixture during the 2015-16 campaign, but the points were shared in a 2-2 draw in Gran Canaria earlier this season.

Las Palmas , meanwhile, have dropped down to 12th position in Spain's top flight after losing each of their last four in the league.

Barcelona have just knocked Real Madrid off the summit after beating Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou, but victory for Los Blancos would see them return to the top of the table.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Las Palmas from the Bernabeu.

53 min BOOKING! Boateng (Las Palmas) is booked for holding Kroos.

52 min It has actually been all Real Madrid since Bale was sent from the field, but Las Palmas have so much pace on the counter-attack and will fancy their chances of creating opportunities as the play develops. The referee just needs to get hold of things here as late challenges continue to arrive.

50 min That was really bizarre from the Welshman. He just lost his head and pushed Viera in the chest, right in front of the referee. Las Palmas have been handed a big advantage in this match.

48 min Bale is booked for hacking Viera and then pushes the Las Palmas midfielder to pick up a straight red card! It is not two yellows, rather a straight red that sees Bale sent from the field.

48 min Oh my word?! What has happened? Bale has just been shown two quick yellow cards here!

47 min RED CARD! BALE!

47 min Morata strikes one from distance, but Varas is on hand to make a comfortable save.

47 min ... no changes from either side at the break, which is not too much of a surprise. However, I suspect that both managers will have alterations in mind as the second period gathers pace in the capital.

46 min RESTART! Real Madrid resume the action in Madrid...

9.28pm BENCH WATCH! Asensio, Benzema, Lucas, Modric and James Rodriguez are all on Real Madrid's bench tonight and you sense that Zidane will already be considering changes ahead of the second period in Madrid. Las Palmas, meanwhile, have already been forced into one chance - Aythami for Bigas - but Halilovic, Momo and Hernan are all still available in terms of attacking changes for Setien.

9.23pm STATISTICS! Las Palmas have actually had more of the ball tonight (55%), while they had nine attempts in the first period - two of which were on target. Real Madrid, on the other hand, had five attempts - managing two on target. Just the one yellow card to report - Simon in the 44th minute.

9.18pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Real Madrid drawing 1-1 with Las Palmas at the Bernabeu. The home side opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Isco, but a brilliant strike from Tana has left the two teams level at the interval of this La Liga contest.

45 min+4 HALF-TIME: Real Madrid 1-1 Las Palmas

45 min+3 CHANCE! Ronaldo delivers a super low cross into Morata, but Lemos is on hand to make a brilliant defensive challenge. Excellent work from the highly-rated centre-back.

45 min+2 Las Palmas drop deep as they bid to keep things level entering the break here.

45 min+1 We are into the first of three minutes at the end of the first period.

44 min BOOKING! Simon (Las Palmas) is booked for a foul on Kovacic.

43 min Ronaldo breaks Las Palmas' offside trap and looks to meet a cross from Marcelo, but Varas is on hand to claim and the away side can break down the other end of the field once again.

41 min SAVE! Ramos finds space inside the Las Palmas box and makes contact on a cross from Bale, but Varas is on hand to make the save. Super work from Bale in a wide position.

40 min Viera misses the target with an effort from outside the Real Madrid box.

39 min Las Palmas are keeping a very high line at the moment, and that tactic is working as Kovacic runs out of space in midfield and is surrounded by yellow shirts. Still 1-1 approaching the break here.

36 min We have not seen an awful lot of Ronaldo in this first period, while Morata has been quiet since having that second goal disallowed. Las Palmas continue to threaten in wide positions, meanwhile, and Jese is having a lot of fun against Carvajal as he breaks past his former teammate once again.

34 min Little over 10 minutes of the first period remaining and Las Palmas are full of beans here.

32 min OFF-THE-LINE! Las Palmas come close once again as Gomez heads towards the far corner, but Ramos is on hand to clear off the line. The visitors should really be ahead here.

30 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Las Palmas to take the lead as Jese feeds Boateng inside the Real Madrid box, but the Ghana international puts his effort into the stands!

29 min Ronaldo fires wide of the Las Palmas post after Bale had found the Portuguese inside the box. It was actually smart defending from Lemos, who put serious pressure on the number seven.

28 min LAS PALMAS SUB! Aythami replaces Bigas for Las Palmas.

27 min Bigas is going to leave the field on a stretcher, but he is conscious.

26 min Bigas was actually taken out by his own teammate Castellano, and the number 17 is still on the ground. Surely Las Palmas cannot take any risks. A change looks likely to occur here.

25 min Stoppage in play here as Bigas receives some treatment following a blow to his head.

23 min Las Palmas have never won at the Bernabeu - this is their 33rd visit - but they are full of confidence at the moment as they continue to break on Real Madrid's wobbly defence.

21 min Possession football from Real Madrid as they pass and probe in the final third, but Las Palmas are quick across the turf and are also quick to break when they have the chance. You just get the feeling that the next goal - if there indeed is one - could be a very big one in the context of this game.

19 min Just a reminder that Real Madrid need all three points to return to the summit ahead of Barcelona, who have just thumped Sporting Gijon 6-1 on home soil. The home side are very dangerous when they break forward, but Las Palmas are causing the Los Blancos defence plenty of problems here.

16 min Las Palmas break once again and Jese collects the ball in a wide position before driving into the Real Madrid box, but Carvajal is on hand to make a brilliant block. End-to-end football here.

15 min Half-chance for Real Madrid as Bale meets a cross from Carvajal, but the Welshman's header was always moving away from the post. Morata might well have been better placed to head that.

13 min I would be astounded if we had seen the last of the goals in this match as both teams continue to commit players in the final third. Fair play to Las Palmas for having a go, but they are leaving all sorts of space down the other end of the field. It has been a brilliant opening 13 minutes here.

11 min GOAL DISALLOWED! Morata is again denied by the offside flag!

11 min Good grief! Las Palmas strike back at the Bernabeu as Tana turns Ramos outside the Real Madrid box before absolutely smashing the ball past Navas in the Real Madrid net. What a response!

10 min GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Las Palmas (Tana)

9 min Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the ninth minute of this match as Isco collects a super pass from Kroos before rolling the ball under the onrushing Varas. Brilliant finish from the Spaniard.

8 min GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Las Palmas (Isco)

7 min Not too much to report in terms of chances in the last few minutes, but Las Palmas continue to enjoy plenty of the ball as they work off the powerful presence of Boateng in the final third.

5 min Just a reminder that Real Madrid have just been knocked off top spot in La Liga and need all three points to return to the summit ahead of Barcelona. Las Palmas are in a rotten run of form at the moment, but they have been neat and tidy inside the opening five minutes of this match.

3 min Half-chance for the away side as Roque Mesa finds some space outside the Real Madrid box, but the midfielder's wild effort is into the stands. Very open start to this game in the capital.

1 min ... GOAL DISALLOWED! Real Madrid have the ball in the back of the Las Palmas net inside the first 60 seconds as Morata converts a cross from Bale, but the offside flag is raised!

0 min KICKOFF! Las Palmas kick things off at the Bernabeu...

8.28pm As a result, Quique Setien's side occupy 12th position on 28 points. They are 11 points clear of the bottom three with 14 matches to play, but are now 11 points off the top seven following a difficult run of form. In truth, it is going to be very difficult for the visitors to get their season back on track here.

8.27pm As for Las Palmas, the Yellows were knocking on the European door entering 2017, but they have only won one of their last seven in the league and lost their last four to drop down to 12th position. They have actually only scored once in their last four league matches and suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad at the weekend. A trip to Real Madrid is not what they wanted tonight. © Getty Images

8.26pm Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at Valencia last week and it appeared that they were heading for back-to-back losses when they fell 2-0 behind away to Villarreal at the weekend. Los Blancos fought back to win 3-2 at El Madrigal, however, and keep themselves in charge of their own destiny. This is another big match ahead of a trip to an impressive Eibar team at the weekend.

8.25pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about five minutes from kickoff in the capital. Excuse the lack of build-up for this match - it has been a quick turnaround due to Barcelona's clash with Sporting Gijon, which as mentioned has taken the reigning champions to the summit. Real Madrid now have two games in hand over their rivals, however, and sit just two points behind.

8.23pm As for the visitors, former Real Madrid winger Jese Rodriguez, who is on loan at Las Palmas from Paris Saint-Germain, returns to the Bernabeu for the first time. Kevin-Prince Boateng will again operate as the lone striker, while reported Los Blancos target Mauricio Lemos starts at centre-back.

8.21pm Real Madrid boss Zidane has made four changes to the team that beat Villarreal at the weekend, with Nacho, Mateo Kovacic, Isco and Alvaro Morata replacing Pepe, Casemiro, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, however, both keep their places in the XI. © Getty Images

8.19pm TEAMS! REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Kovacic, Isco; Ronaldo, Morata, Bale LAS PALMAS: Varas; Simon, Lemos, Bigas, D. Castellano; Mesa, Gomes; Viera, Tana, Jese; Boateng

8.17pm The points were shared in a 2-2 draw when these two teams met in Gran Canaria earlier this season, but Real Madrid have won 3-1, 7-0 and 5-1 in their last three home league matches against Las Palmas. Right, time is of the essence so let me bring you up-to-speed with the team news from Madrid...