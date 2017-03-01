Live Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Las Palmas

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Las Palmas from the Bernabeu.
Barcelona have just knocked Real Madrid off the summit after beating Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou, but victory for Los Blancos would see them return to the top of the table.
Las Palmas, meanwhile, have dropped down to 12th position in Spain's top flight after losing each of their last four in the league.
Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 victory when the pair met in the corresponding fixture during the 2015-16 campaign, but the points were shared in a 2-2 draw in Gran Canaria earlier this season.
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Kovacic, Isco; Ronaldo, Morata, Bale
LAS PALMAS: Varas; Simon, Lemos, Bigas, D. Castellano; Mesa, Gomes; Viera, Tana, Jese; Boateng