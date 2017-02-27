Gerard Pique accuses La Liga referees of favouring Real Madrid

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes that La Liga's referees have been making decisions which have benefitted Real Madrid and hindered the Blaugrana.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 16:20 UK

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has hit out at La Liga's officials on Twitter after Real Madrid were awarded a controversial penalty on Sunday night.

Los Blancos recovered from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win at Villarreal thanks in part to Cristiano Ronaldo's equaliser from the spot after Bruno Soriano was penalised for handball.

Victory ensured that Zinedine Zidane's charges remain top of the league, one point ahead of Barcelona with a game in hand, and Pique believes that contentious refereeing decisions have made Real eight points better off.


"Against the same teams. 8 points. Those clips are from the Madrid press, if you doubted," Pique posted on Twitter shortly after Real's win.

As well as the penalty award on Sunday, the reports in Pique's tweet refer to a disallowed Barcelona goal against Malaga, a Sergio Ramos strike which was given - also against Malaga - and a handball by Villarreal against Barcelona which the referee failed to spot.

Pique was the subject of two complaints from the Spanish referees' committee earlier in the season following incidents against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey and Villarreal in La Liga.

Gareth Bale receives treatment for cramp during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane: 'Bale injury just a knock'
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Gerard Pique, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Soriano, Sergio Ramos, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Gerard Pique accuses La Liga referees of favouring Real Madrid
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Report: Sergio Aguero to push through move to Real Madrid
Zidane: 'Bale injury just a knock'Result: Madrid launch stunning comeback to move topPSG's Rabiot: 'I am open to offers'Zinedine Zidane: 'Gareth Bale 100% fit'Real Madrid 'sign Brazilian youngster'
Casemiro: 'Real Madrid angry with loss'Real Madrid 'following Julian Brandt'Alba would welcome Isco to BarcelonaRaphael Varane 'tears thigh muscle'Zidane: 'Poor start cost us at Valencia'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona - as it happened
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Gerard Pique accuses La Liga referees of favouring Real Madrid
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi rescues Barcelona to send them top of La Liga
Enrique: 'Poor playing surface benefited Barca'Jose Mourinho 'in regular contact' with Neymar?Arda Turan returns to Barcelona squadJuanfran "calm" amid Barcelona rumoursManchester City keen on Hector Bellerin?
Alba would welcome Isco to BarcelonaHector Bellerin 'open to Barcelona move'Report: Bellerin still Barcelona targetReport: Walker wanted by BarcelonaPique: 'Players 100% behind Enrique'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid23174260223855
2Barcelona24166265204554
3Sevilla24164448291952
4Atletico MadridAtletico24136544212345
5Real Sociedad2414283732544
6Villarreal24109532181439
7EibarEibar2411583931838
8Athletic Bilbao2411583129238
9Espanyol249873331235
10Celta Vigo2310493737034
11AlavesAlaves248972429-533
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2477103236-428
13Valencia2475123443-926
14Malaga2468103140-926
15Real Betis2366112337-1424
16Leganes2456132039-1921
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2347122639-1319
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2445152648-2217
19Granada2437142252-3016
20Osasuna2417162455-3110
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 