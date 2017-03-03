The Spanish Football Federation hand Real Madrid's Gareth Bale a two-game ban following his red card against Las Palmas on Wednesday night.

Gareth Bale has been handed a two-game suspension after picking up a straight red card in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw with Las Palmas in La Liga on Wednesday night.

Bale initially received a yellow card after tangling with Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera, but was given a straight red moments later after pushing his opponent right under the nose of the referee.

The Spanish Football Federation have announced that in addition to this weekend's trip to Eibar, Bale will miss Real Madrid's home game against Real Betis on March 12.

The Welshman has only just returned to first-team action after missing a chunk of the season with an ankle injury, but is now facing more time on the sidelines during a busy period for the Madrid giants.

Bale has netted nine goals in 20 appearances for Los Blancos this season.