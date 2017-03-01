Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reveals that Gareth Bale apologised to his teammates after his sending-off against Las Palmas.

The Wales international was shown a straight red card by the referee for shoving Jonathan Viera after his opponent gave him a slight push following a tackle.

Bale's dismissal meant that Real had to play with 10 men for 43 minutes in a dramatic game that ended in a 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.

"He has asked for forgiveness, he isn't happy with the red card but it is what it is," Zidane told reporters. "These things can happen, it is a fact of the game and we can't change it, but with 10 we manage to draw 3-3. As always, I am not going to talk on the topic of referees."

Bale has only recently returned to action after spending three months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.