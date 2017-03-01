Mar 1, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-3
Las PalmasLas Palmas
Isco (8'), Ronaldo (86' pen., 89')
Ramos (55'), Morata (71'), Ronaldo (81')
Bale (47')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Tana (10'), Viera (56' pen.), Boateng (59')
Simon (44'), Boateng (53'), Halilovic (92')

Gareth Bale apologised to Real Madrid teammates after getting sent off

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reveals that Gareth Bale apologised to his teammates after his sending-off against Las Palmas.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:16 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Gareth Bale apologised to his teammates after getting sent off in Wednesday night's draw with Las Palmas.

The Wales international was shown a straight red card by the referee for shoving Jonathan Viera after his opponent gave him a slight push following a tackle.

Bale's dismissal meant that Real had to play with 10 men for 43 minutes in a dramatic game that ended in a 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.

"He has asked for forgiveness, he isn't happy with the red card but it is what it is," Zidane told reporters. "These things can happen, it is a fact of the game and we can't change it, but with 10 we manage to draw 3-3. As always, I am not going to talk on the topic of referees."

Bale has only recently returned to action after spending three months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

