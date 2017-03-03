France and Real Madrid legend Raymond Kopa dies, aged 85

Raymond Kopa representing France on October 09, 1955.
Raymond Kopa, a former Real Madrid attacking midfielder who became the first French player to win the Ballon d'Or, dies at the age of 85.
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 14:10 UK

France and Real Madrid legend Raymond Kopa has died at the age of 85.

A graceful attacking midfielder, Kopa won three consecutive European Cups with Los Blancos between 1957 and 1959, as well as two Spanish league titles.

He was the first Frenchman to be awarded the Ballon d'Or, finishing ahead of Germany's Helmut Rahn and compatriot Just Fontaine in 1958.

Capped by Les Bleus 45 times, Kopa scored 18 goals for his country and helped them reach the 1958 World Cup semi-finals.

The president of the French Football Federation, Noel le Graet, said: "The passing of Raymond Kopa plunges the federation into immense sadness. It's a terrible loss for French football. Raymond Kopa is among the legends.

"Everyone has and will keep in their memory his exploits which will remain unequalled. He was a player and a man of unique class. I send my most sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Kopa joined Real in 1956 after losing to them with French side Reims in the European Cup final, before returning there three years later and staying until his retirement in 1967.

