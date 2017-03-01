Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas insists that he uses criticism from his team's own supporters as motivation to improve.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has vowed to win over the boo-boys at the Bernabeu.

The Costa Rican international was the subject of whistles from sections of the stadium on Wednesday night after conceding three times in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw with Las Palmas in the Spanish capital.

Speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris and Manchester United's David de Gea with moves to Real Madrid also refuse to go away, but Navas is confident that he can win over his doubters.

"It is not the first time I have been whistled at the Bernabeu," Navas told reporters. "I can turn the situation around and make the fans trust in me. People are free to give their opinions, I respect that. I am going to work to change those whistles into applause.

"I know when I make a mistake, I do not hide. I was called into action four times and made one mistake. When the bullets are firing you must show your chest.

"I am just focused on working hard and performing as best I can. You never know what might happen in the future, but for the moment I am defending this shirt right to the end, as I always do."

Real Madrid will enter Saturday's La Liga clash with Eibar one point behind league leaders Barcelona in Spain's top flight.