Mar 1, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-3
Las PalmasLas Palmas
Isco (8'), Ronaldo (86' pen., 89')
Ramos (55'), Morata (71'), Ronaldo (81')
Bale (47')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Tana (10'), Viera (56' pen.), Boateng (59')
Simon (44'), Boateng (53'), Halilovic (92')

Keylor Navas: 'Whistles act as motivation'

Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas insists that he uses criticism from his team's own supporters as motivation to improve.
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 21:25 UK

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has vowed to win over the boo-boys at the Bernabeu.

The Costa Rican international was the subject of whistles from sections of the stadium on Wednesday night after conceding three times in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw with Las Palmas in the Spanish capital.

Speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris and Manchester United's David de Gea with moves to Real Madrid also refuse to go away, but Navas is confident that he can win over his doubters.

"It is not the first time I have been whistled at the Bernabeu," Navas told reporters. "I can turn the situation around and make the fans trust in me. People are free to give their opinions, I respect that. I am going to work to change those whistles into applause.

"I know when I make a mistake, I do not hide. I was called into action four times and made one mistake. When the bullets are firing you must show your chest.

"I am just focused on working hard and performing as best I can. You never know what might happen in the future, but for the moment I am defending this shirt right to the end, as I always do."

Real Madrid will enter Saturday's La Liga clash with Eibar one point behind league leaders Barcelona in Spain's top flight.

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Real Sociedad2615384236648
5Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2576122741-1427
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
