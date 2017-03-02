Zinedine Zidane acknowledges that it will be "tough" to keep up the title pace in La Liga, having seen Real Madrid slip behind Barcelona this week.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has promised that his side will fight right until the final game in a tightly-contested La Liga title race, claiming that it is 'a marathon and not a sprint'.

Los Blancos relinquished top spot in the division on Wednesday night for the first time since matchday nine, following a 3-3 draw with Las Palmas at the Bernabeu.

After seeing his side win just one of their last three league outings - a late 3-2 triumph over Villarreal last weekend - Zidane was quick to point out that there is still plenty of time to go.

"We are going to fight. It will be difficult right until the end, as I've said before and I stand by that," he told reporters. "We are not top of the league any more but this league is always wide open.

"We will not give up the fight, this is a marathon, not a sprint and we will get through this. We have to be positive."

Madrid, who still have a game in hand to play over Barcelona, return to action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to face Eibar at Ipurua.