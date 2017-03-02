General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid will continue to fight until the end'

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
© AFP
Zinedine Zidane acknowledges that it will be "tough" to keep up the title pace in La Liga, having seen Real Madrid slip behind Barcelona this week.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 20:06 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has promised that his side will fight right until the final game in a tightly-contested La Liga title race, claiming that it is 'a marathon and not a sprint'.

Los Blancos relinquished top spot in the division on Wednesday night for the first time since matchday nine, following a 3-3 draw with Las Palmas at the Bernabeu.

After seeing his side win just one of their last three league outings - a late 3-2 triumph over Villarreal last weekend - Zidane was quick to point out that there is still plenty of time to go.

"We are going to fight. It will be difficult right until the end, as I've said before and I stand by that," he told reporters. "We are not top of the league any more but this league is always wide open.

"We will not give up the fight, this is a marathon, not a sprint and we will get through this. We have to be positive."

Madrid, who still have a game in hand to play over Barcelona, return to action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to face Eibar at Ipurua.

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo saves 10-man Real Madrid with late brace
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla24164448291952
4Atletico MadridAtletico25136644222245
5Real Sociedad2514383934545
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2411583129238
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2476112538-1327
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2457122739-1222
17Leganes2556142040-2021
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
