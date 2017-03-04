Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren returns to training ahead of Saturday's clash with Arsenal having missed his side's last three matches with a knee injury.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has returned to training ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has missed his side's last three matches with a knee injury but recently visited a specialist in Germany and is now on the verge of a comeback for the Reds.

The Croat may not be fit to start against the Gunners this weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp should have him available for selection having been forced to play Lucas Leiva as an emergency centre-back in recent weeks.

The club confirmed Lovren's return to training on their official Twitter account this afternoon:

Victory for Liverpool on Saturday would see them climb back into the top four, although Arsenal do still have a game in hand over Klopp's side.