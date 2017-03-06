Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
 

Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea still have work to do in title race'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Slaven Bilic heaps praise on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte for the impact he has made at the club this term, but warns that the Blues' title hopes may yet be derailed.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 19:10 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has warned Chelsea that his side will look to derail their Premier League title hopes when they face off next Monday.

The Blues have opened up a commanding lead at the top of the division, sitting 10 points clear of closest challengers Tottenham Hotspur and a further point ahead of Manchester City who have a game in hand to play.

Bilic is full of praise for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who is on course for more domestic success following three-successive titles in Serie A with Juventus, but he believes that there could be more twists and turns to come between now and the season's end.

"I'm surprised how good they have been," he told reporters. "I was expecting him to have a strong impact because he had it at Juventus. I watched Juve quite a lot and I was studying his game. I didn't know because no-one knows.

"I expected him to do great long term and it is a surprise they are 10 points clear. Conte is a great manager, he done it at Juve, he done it with Italy. A brilliant manager, of course.

"It [the title race] is still very open. Many, many points. If they slip up, which you can in every game, other teams need to be ready."

Chelsea have lost just two of their previous 21 Premier League games against West Ham United, winning 15 and drawing four.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic punches the air after Michail Antonio of West Ham United opens the scoring during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium on August 21, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
