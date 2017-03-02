General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

West Ham United 'to offer manager Slaven Bilic a new contract'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic punches the air after Michail Antonio of West Ham United opens the scoring during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium on August 21, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United will reportedly offer Slaven Bilic a new contract following a positive run in the Premier League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 09:14 UK

West Ham United reportedly plan to offer manager Slaven Bilic a new contract at the club following an upturn in form.

It is believed that the Hammers' hierarchy initially planned to hold talks about fresh terms before Christmas, but disappointing results forced them to put discussions on hold.

Since the start of December, though, the East London outfit have improved, winning six and drawing two of their 11 Premier League fixtures.

According to Sky Sports News, as a result of turning around West Ham's fortunes, the club want to reward Bilic with a new contract.

The report adds that the West Ham board were also impressed with the manager's handling of the situation involving Dimitri Payet, who refused to play for the team before sealing a £25m return to Marseille at the end of January.

Bilic currently has 15 months left on a three-year deal that he signed in June 2015.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham 'reject Carroll offers from China'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic punches the air after Michail Antonio of West Ham United opens the scoring during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium on August 21, 2016
West Ham United 'to offer manager Slaven Bilic a new contract'
 Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United striker Andy Carroll returns to training ahead of Chelsea clash
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke 'to consider Crystal Palace future'
West Ham 'reject Carroll offers from China'Bilic expects Carroll to be fit for Chelsea matchBilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'Result: Watford, West Ham share the pointsLive Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham - as it happened
Team News: West Ham unchanged for trip to WatfordBilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Bilic: 'Carroll a doubt for Watford'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'West Ham reignite Malcuit interest?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 