West Ham United will reportedly offer Slaven Bilic a new contract following a positive run in the Premier League.

West Ham United reportedly plan to offer manager Slaven Bilic a new contract at the club following an upturn in form.

It is believed that the Hammers' hierarchy initially planned to hold talks about fresh terms before Christmas, but disappointing results forced them to put discussions on hold.

Since the start of December, though, the East London outfit have improved, winning six and drawing two of their 11 Premier League fixtures.

According to Sky Sports News, as a result of turning around West Ham's fortunes, the club want to reward Bilic with a new contract.

The report adds that the West Ham board were also impressed with the manager's handling of the situation involving Dimitri Payet, who refused to play for the team before sealing a £25m return to Marseille at the end of January.

Bilic currently has 15 months left on a three-year deal that he signed in June 2015.