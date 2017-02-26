David Luiz: 'Chelsea must keep working hard to get over title-winning line'

David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
© SilverHub
David Luiz insists that winning the Premier League title remains a "difficult" task for Chelsea, despite finding themselves 10 points clear at the summit.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 22:17 UK

Chelsea defender David Luiz has urged his teammates to remain grounded and work hard if they are to see off all challengers and lift the Premier League crown.

The Blues have a 10-point lead on Tottenham Hotspur in second place following an impressive maiden campaign in English football for boss Antonio Conte.

Conte has set his side a 29-point target to get over the title-winning line, which Luiz claims will only be achieved if Chelsea take each game as it comes between now and the end of the campaign.

"[We] need to go game by game. Premier League everybody knows is difficult," the Daily Mail quotes him as saying. "So [we will] keep our feet on the floor, with humility, working hard. That's the way."

Chelsea are unbeaten in six league games since losing to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of January and have dropped points in just three of their last 20 games.

Cesc Fabregas #4 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Chelsea 'offered £90m for Diego Costa during January window'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte sets Chelsea 29-point target to secure Premier League title
