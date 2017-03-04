Mar 4, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Ipurua Municipal Stadium
Eibar
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Cristiano Ronaldo absent for Eibar trip

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Eibar on Saturday afternoon due to "some muscular problems".
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Eibar on Saturday afternoon.

The Portuguese emerged as a doubt for the league fixture after Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane revealed that his number seven was "feeling some muscular problems" during a busy run of matches.

It had initially been thought that the 32-year-old would play some part against the Basque club, but he has not been included in Real Madrid's travelling squad.

Gareth Bale is also unavailable as he starts a two-game suspension, meaning that Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio could be given opportunities to start alongside Karim Benzema in the final third of the field.

Ronaldo has scored 18 La Liga goals in 20 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
