Cristiano Ronaldo absent for Eibar trip

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Eibar on Saturday afternoon due to "some muscular problems".

The Portuguese emerged as a doubt for the league fixture after Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane revealed that his number seven was "feeling some muscular problems" during a busy run of matches.

It had initially been thought that the 32-year-old would play some part against the Basque club, but he has not been included in Real Madrid's travelling squad.

Gareth Bale is also unavailable as he starts a two-game suspension, meaning that Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio could be given opportunities to start alongside Karim Benzema in the final third of the field.

Ronaldo has scored 18 La Liga goals in 20 appearances for Real Madrid this season.