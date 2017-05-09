La Liga confirm final fixtures for May 21

Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
La Liga confirm that the 2016-17 campaign will conclude on May 21, with six fixtures - including matches involving Barcelona and Real Madrid - taking place.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 19:54 UK

La Liga have confirmed that the 2016-17 campaign will conclude on May 21, with six fixtures - including matches involving Barcelona and Real Madrid - taking place on the Sunday night.

Real Madrid's final game of the season is away to Malaga, which will kick off at 7pm UK time, while Barcelona's home fixtures with Eibar has been scheduled to start at the same time.

Barcelona currently lead Spain's top flight on the head-to-head record, but Real Madrid still have a game in hand approaching the final stages of the campaign.

Sevilla (H), Celta Vigo (A) and Malaga (A) is how Real Madrid will finish the La Liga season, while Barcelona will travel to Las Palmas this weekend before finishing at home to Eibar on May 21.

Defending champions Barcelona are seeking their 25th La Liga title, while Real Madrid are looking to win their first league crown since the 2011-12 season under Jose Mourinho.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Read Next:
Madrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure
Alaves 'unaware of Theo reports'La Liga confirm final fixtures Ramos talks up strength of Madrid squadMadrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old'Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
Vazquez hails Real "special connection" with CLAtletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?Zidane "very happy" with Madrid displayResult: Madrid thrash Granada to move level at top
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester City to allow him to leave'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
La Liga confirm final fixtures PSG star Di Maria wanted by Barcelona?Madrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old'Atletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Barca chief: 'Enrique replacement chosen'
Enrique hails "ballet dancer" NeymarBarca chief: 'Messi close to signing deal'Balague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'Result: Messi brace sends Barca three clearTeam News: Two changes for Barcelona
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 