La Liga have confirmed that the 2016-17 campaign will conclude on May 21, with six fixtures - including matches involving Barcelona and Real Madrid - taking place on the Sunday night.

Real Madrid's final game of the season is away to Malaga, which will kick off at 7pm UK time, while Barcelona's home fixtures with Eibar has been scheduled to start at the same time.

Barcelona currently lead Spain's top flight on the head-to-head record, but Real Madrid still have a game in hand approaching the final stages of the campaign.

Sevilla (H), Celta Vigo (A) and Malaga (A) is how Real Madrid will finish the La Liga season, while Barcelona will travel to Las Palmas this weekend before finishing at home to Eibar on May 21.

Defending champions Barcelona are seeking their 25th La Liga title, while Real Madrid are looking to win their first league crown since the 2011-12 season under Jose Mourinho.