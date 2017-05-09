Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho suggests that he has no plans to leave the club amid speculation that he has already verbally agreed to join Barcelona.

Reports earlier today suggested that the 24-year-old had expressed his desire to join the Spanish giants this summer, despite only signing a new five-year deal in January.

However, speaking at an awards dinner held by the Liverpool Former Players Association on Monday night, the Brazilian indicated that he has no plans to leave after picking up the Player of the Year award at the event.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone. I am really proud to be voted for this award by Liverpool's former players," he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"I know they won a lot of things with this club and I hope that one day I can do the same."

Coutinho has scored a career-high 10 league goals from 29 Premier League appearances this season.