New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho reportedly 'says yes' to joining Barcelona this summer, despite signing a new contract at Anfield in January.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:45 UK

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly decided on a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian playmaker has been heavily linked with the Catalan giants throughout the season.

Even after he penned a new long-term contract in January, the rumours have not disappeared.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Coutinho has already made up his mind and wants to move to Camp Nou when the transfer window reopens, but he is not expected to come cheap.

There have been conflicting reports, though, with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague recently insisting that Barcelona are not interested in signing Coutinho.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 29 Premier League games this season.

Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Balague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Guillem Balague, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
James Milner and Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
 James Milner misses from the spot during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Result: James Milner misses penalty as Liverpool draw with Southampton
Liverpool 'in advanced talks with Keane'Milner: 'Missing out on CL would make us sick'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandAtletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Benitez plays down talk of Reina move
Jurgen Klopp: 'Nobody has given up'Lovren defends Milner after penalty missSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?Klopp unhappy with state of Anfield pitchKlopp: 'Southampton draw is point gained'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
 Luis Enrique at the press conference after Barcelona training on October 18, 2016
Barcelona chief: 'Luis Enrique replacement has been chosen'
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'
Enrique hails "ballet dancer" NeymarBarca chief: 'Messi close to signing deal'Balague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'Result: Messi brace sends Barca three clearTeam News: Two changes for Barcelona
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happenedFIFA rescinds Lionel Messi banNeymar to stand trial for alleged fraud and corruptionKoeman: 'I won't be next Barcelona manager'Agent: 'Turan to stay at Barcelona'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 