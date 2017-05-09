Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho reportedly 'says yes' to joining Barcelona this summer, despite signing a new contract at Anfield in January.

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly decided on a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian playmaker has been heavily linked with the Catalan giants throughout the season.

Even after he penned a new long-term contract in January, the rumours have not disappeared.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Coutinho has already made up his mind and wants to move to Camp Nou when the transfer window reopens, but he is not expected to come cheap.

There have been conflicting reports, though, with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague recently insisting that Barcelona are not interested in signing Coutinho.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 29 Premier League games this season.