General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois: 'Winning this title more special than last time'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says that this season's Premier League title win will be "more special" than the previous time.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has claimed that winning the Premier League title this season under Antonio Conte will be "more special" than the last time the club lifted the trophy.

The Blues were last crowned champions under former boss Jose Mourinho in the 2014-15 campaign, but they crumbled in the following season.

Mourinho was sacked just four months into the club's defence of their title and they eventually finished 10th in the table after winning just 12 of their 38 games.

Conte was appointed manager last summer and is now just one win away from guiding the club to league glory as they have a seven-point advantage with three games left to play.

"It's hard to say because obviously in the first year I came here, I came from winning the league in Spain and straight away we won the league, so that was very nice, but this year was maybe even more special, because last year was a very bad year," Courtois told talkSPORT.

"We had a lot of critics, the new manager came in at the beginning of the season, we won some games but then we lost and there were again a lot of critics, but then we bounced back as a team very hard and we played very well.

"From that point of view I think it's very nice to hopefully be able to lift that Premier League title soon. I know we're not there yet, but we're very close and it will be very enjoyable after last year."

Chelsea will secure the trophy with a triumph over West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Cesc Fabregas #4 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Read Next:
Fabregas: "It's been a difficult year"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea relegate Middlesbrough to march on towards Premier League title
 N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
N'Golo Kante wins Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award
Nemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'Fabregas re-awarded assist against BoroThibaut Courtois wary of West Brom testCourtois: 'Title win more special than last time'Costa pours doubt over China move
Conte: 'We deserve to win the league'Fabregas: "It's been a difficult year"Fabregas looking ahead to "big final"Bale 'considering Real Madrid exit'Team News: Kante misses out for Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 