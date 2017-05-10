Jose Gimenez returns to Atletico Madrid's starting lineup, while Danilo gets the nod for Real Madrid in tonight's Champions League semi-final.

Jose Gimenez has returned to Atletico Madrid's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League semi-final second leg at the Vicente Calderon.

The 22-year-old has not played since the end of April due to injury, but he is deemed fit enough to make the first XI in Diego Simeone's team tonight.

Fernando Torres has also been preferred up top to Kevin Gameiro, which is the only the second change to the side that suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg.

As for the visitors, Danilo has been selected at right-back to replace injured Dani Carvajal, despite playing in just two Champions League games all season.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane has brought back the big guns, including Luka Modric and Karim Benzema after they were rested at the weekend, while hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo also returns.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Gimenez, Godin, Savic, Filipe; Gabi, Saul, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres

Real Madrid: Navas; Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.