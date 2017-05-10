May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Team News: Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez returns, Danilo starts for Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Elche FC vs Club Atletico Madrid at the Martin Valero stadium in Valencia on December 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Jose Gimenez returns to Atletico Madrid's starting lineup, while Danilo gets the nod for Real Madrid in tonight's Champions League semi-final.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 18:54 UK

Jose Gimenez has returned to Atletico Madrid's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League semi-final second leg at the Vicente Calderon.

The 22-year-old has not played since the end of April due to injury, but he is deemed fit enough to make the first XI in Diego Simeone's team tonight.

Fernando Torres has also been preferred up top to Kevin Gameiro, which is the only the second change to the side that suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg.

As for the visitors, Danilo has been selected at right-back to replace injured Dani Carvajal, despite playing in just two Champions League games all season.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane has brought back the big guns, including Luka Modric and Karim Benzema after they were rested at the weekend, while hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo also returns.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Gimenez, Godin, Savic, Filipe; Gabi, Saul, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres

Real Madrid: Navas; Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Alaves 'unaware of Theo reports'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Gimenez, Danilo, Diego Simeone, Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Dani Carvajal, Zinedine Zidane, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
 Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Elche FC vs Club Atletico Madrid at the Martin Valero stadium in Valencia on December 6, 2014
Team News: Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez returns, Danilo starts for Real Madrid
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Manchester United to offer David de Gea new contract to warn off Real Madrid?
Report: Pepe closing in on PSG moveAlaves 'unaware of Theo reports'La Liga confirm final fixturesRamos talks up strength of Madrid squadMadrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old'
Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real MadridBale 'considering Real Madrid exit'Vazquez hails Real "special connection" with CLAguero 'to reject Man Utd interest'Atletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
 Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Elche FC vs Club Atletico Madrid at the Martin Valero stadium in Valencia on December 6, 2014
Team News: Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez returns, Danilo starts for Real Madrid
 Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
Burgos: 'I keep Simeone balanced'Saul: 'Atletico fans vital in second leg'Alaves 'unaware of Theo reports'Atletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Griezmann agrees personal terms with United?
Cerezo: 'No bids for Theo Hernandez'Lacazette only interested in CL footballSimeone not giving up on CL semi-finalKroos: 'Real surpassed expectations'Ronaldo: 'CL semi-final not over'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 