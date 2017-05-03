Real Madrid confirm that Dani Carvajal suffered a "grade two hamstring injury" during Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have confirmed that right-back Dani Carvajal suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Carvajal limped off in the latter stages of the first period at the Bernabeu, and did not emerge for the second 45 minutes as Nacho slotted into right-back for the European champions.

Los Blancos have revealed that the Spain international suffered a "grade two hamstring injury in his right leg", which could rule him out for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team he has been diagnosed with a grade two hamstring injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," read the statement.

Carvajal has made 36 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season.