May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Saul Niguez: 'Atletico Madrid fans vital in second leg'

Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
© AFP
Saul Niguez calls on Atletico Madrid's supporters to be "the 12th man" in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 20:36 UK

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has called on his team's supporters to be "the 12th man" in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at home to Real Madrid.

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick saw Real Madrid record a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their last-four clash last week, leaving Atletico on the brink of elimination.

Saul has admitted that the second leg is "very complicated" due to Real Madrid's three-goal success at the Bernabeu, but the Spaniard has claimed that the Atletico supporters 'always give the team hope'.

"The second leg has become very complicated and hard for us. We know that playing at home is a bonus for us and this is a fixture we have to give our all in so that our fans go away proud of us, whether we qualify or not," Saul told reporters.

"The most important thing for us is the fans, so we must concentrate on thinking positively and attempting to qualify. This time we get to play with the 12th man – they know how important they are for us and this time we really need them, and they helped us last week in the Bernabeu and always give us hope.

"Our fans always give their all and always do the club proud, so as players we must replicate that and play with their positivity and bravery. We don't have to go crazy at the beginning, we know we must be smart and despite it being very tough it is not impossible but we must go step by step."

No team has ever overturned even a two-goal first-leg defeat in the Champions League semi-finals.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Alaves 'unaware of Theo reports'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Saul Niguez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
Saul Niguez: 'Atletico Madrid fans vital in second leg'
 Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'
Alaves 'unaware of Theo reports'Griezmann agrees personal terms with United?Cerezo: 'No bids for Theo Hernandez'Lacazette only interested in CL footballSimeone not giving up on CL semi-final
Kroos: 'Real surpassed expectations'Ronaldo: 'CL semi-final not over'Result: Ronaldo nets hat-trick against AtleticoTeam News: Two changes apiece in CL Madrid derbyLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico - as it happened
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 