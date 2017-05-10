May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Lucas Vazquez: 'Real Madrid have special connection with Champions League'

Lucas VAZQUEZ rewards the camera after scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Lucas Vazquez believes that Real Madrid have a "special connection" with the Champions League and is hoping to see off Atletico Madrid and make the final of the competition.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 20:41 UK

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has spoken of his club's "special connection" with the Champions League as he hopes to defeat Atletico Madrid on their turf and reach the final of the competition.

Already with a 3-0 scoreline in the bag from the semi-final first leg, Zinedine Zidane's side travel to the Vicente Calderon having beaten Diego Simeone's charges by three goals in their own backyard in the November La Liga encounter.

"Every game with Atletico is tough because they are a great team with top players," Vazquez told Marca on Monday. "We know how to beat them and we hope to do everything possible to achieve our goals.

"Real Madrid has that special connection with Europe and the Champions League, it's passed down through the club. When you play in a Champions League game, you get goosebumps and there's no better feeling in the world than that.

"I try not to think about the type of match I'm in. In these games you have to be more relaxed than ever and try to help the team to the final. The rewards are worth it."

The final will see either of the Madrid clubs take on the winner of the other semi-final between Juventus and AS Monaco in Cardiff.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on March 6, 2017
Read Next:
Zidane hails "brilliant" Real Madrid display
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Vazquez, Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Lucas VAZQUEZ rewards the camera after scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Lucas Vazquez: 'Real Madrid have special connection with Champions League'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
Atletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?Zidane "very happy" with Madrid displayResult: Madrid thrash Granada to move level at topZidane plays down Mbappe speculation
Report: Mbappe agrees Real Madrid moveReal plan shock move for Wijnaldum?Dani Carvajal suffers hamstring injuryChelsea to give new contract to Courtois?Zidane hails "brilliant" Real Madrid display
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193859-2137
16Leganes3689193253-2133
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 