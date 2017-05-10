Lucas Vazquez believes that Real Madrid have a "special connection" with the Champions League and is hoping to see off Atletico Madrid and make the final of the competition.

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has spoken of his club's "special connection" with the Champions League as he hopes to defeat Atletico Madrid on their turf and reach the final of the competition.

Already with a 3-0 scoreline in the bag from the semi-final first leg, Zinedine Zidane's side travel to the Vicente Calderon having beaten Diego Simeone's charges by three goals in their own backyard in the November La Liga encounter.

"Every game with Atletico is tough because they are a great team with top players," Vazquez told Marca on Monday. "We know how to beat them and we hope to do everything possible to achieve our goals.

"Real Madrid has that special connection with Europe and the Champions League, it's passed down through the club. When you play in a Champions League game, you get goosebumps and there's no better feeling in the world than that.

"I try not to think about the type of match I'm in. In these games you have to be more relaxed than ever and try to help the team to the final. The rewards are worth it."

The final will see either of the Madrid clubs take on the winner of the other semi-final between Juventus and AS Monaco in Cardiff.