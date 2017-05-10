May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
2-1
Real Madrid
Niguez (12'), Griezmann (16' pen.)
Savic (6'), Godin (34'), Gabi (37'), Correa (86')
LIVE
Isco (42')
Danilo (4'), Ramos (34')

Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Atletico Madrid welcomed Real Madrid to the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday night looking to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann saw Atletico cut the aggregate score to 3-2 inside an incredible opening 16 minutes in the Spanish capital.

A close-range finish from Isco in the 42nd minute, however, allowed Real Madrid to register an all-important away goal.

Atletico needed three in the second period to stand a chance of progressing, but Real Madrid held firm to advance to the final with a 4-2 aggregate success.

Read how it all unfolded in Sports Mole's minute-by-minute live commentary of the action below.


90 min+1We are into the first of two additional minutes at the end of the 90.

90 minRonaldo turns and fires over the Atletico crossbar from the edge of the home side's box.

89 minOut of nowhere, the heavens have opened!

88 minREAL MADRID SUB! Morata replaces Isco for Real Madrid.

88 minSome of the Atletico supporters are making their way towards the exits as we approach the final moments of this match. Real Madrid have done enough to negotiate this difficult second leg tonight.

86 minBOOKING! Correa (Atletico) is booked for a late challenge on Ronaldo.

85 minChallenges are flying in all over the place at the moment as both teams battle for possession of the ball. It is a surprise that the referee has been able to keep all 22 players on the field so far here.

83 minThe Real Madrid supporters are in fine voice as we approach the final five minutes of football. Atletico started so well tonight, but it is going to be Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League final.

81 minAgain it is super defending from Varane as the Frenchman denies Griezmann with a fine challenge inside the Real Madrid box. Atletico continue to force the issue as we enter the final 10 minutes.

78 minCHANCE! Gameiro has the chance to slot home from close range after super work from Correa, but Ramos just does enough to turn behind. Good pressure from Atletico here.

77 minREAL MADRID SUBS! Asensio and Vasquez replace Casemiro and Benzema.

76 minATLETICO SUB! Correa replaces Koke for Atletico.

75 minBenzema dances into the Atletico box, but Thomas just does enough to make the challenge.

74 minCLOSE! Benzema meets a super cross from Marcelo, but his effort hits the side-netting. Atletico are living a charmed life at the moment as they continue to commit players forward.

73 minAtletico are preparing to make their third change of the night, with Angel Correa getting ready. Still three goals needed for the home side in the final 20 minutes or so at the Vicente Calderon.

71 minSAVE! Decent save from Navas to keep out Griezmann's swerving effort.

70 minGOAL DISALLOWED! Ronaldo has the ball in the back of the net for Real Madrid, but the offside flag is raised. It was a very tight call, with Godin potentially playing the number seven onside!

69 minNavas has had his critics this season, but the Costa Rican has just made a massive double save. Atletico really needed one of those to go in, with the aggregate score still 4-2 approaching the final 20 minutes. The home side need to score at least three times in the final stages tonight.

67 minSAVES! Incredible goalkeeping from Navas as the Real Madrid stopper first denies Carrasco from close range, before keeping out Gameiro's header from the rebound! Incredible!

66 minNot an awful lot to report in the last few minutes, with neither side creating much in the final third of the field. Atletico need three goals, but Real Madrid are comfortable as they pass and probe. Simeone continues to prowl the touchline, hoping that something will drop for his side here.

63 minPossession football from Atletico in the last few moments, but they cannot seem to find a route past Ramos and Varane, and another attack ends with Real Madrid clearing their lines.

61 minStill no movement on the Real Madrid bench, but we are entering the stage of the match where Zidane will be considering changes, and the Frenchman has a number of talented attackers on the bench. As for Atletico, Simeone's side are still in need of at least three more goals tonight.

58 minAnother half-chance for Real Madrid as Ronaldo meets a low cross from Marcelo, but his effort is wide of the post. Still 4-2 Real Madrid on aggregate with 58 minutes on the clock here.

56 min... ATLETICO SUBS! Gameiro and Thomas replace Gimenez and Torres.

56 minHalf-chance for Isco as the Spaniard finds space outside the Atletico box, but his effort was always wide of the post. Atletico are preparing to make a double change here...

54 minGriezmann finds Carrasco with a super pass inside the Real Madrid box, but the Belgian just cannot control under pressure from Marcelo, and the away side have a goal kick. Atletico really need to find a third goal in the next five or so minutes if they are to stand a chance of progressing here.

52 minAtletico need their supporters to stay with them, but Real Madrid are taking the pace out of the match with a period of possession, which is exactly what the doctor ordered at this stage.

50 min... Griezmann's free kick misses the Real Madrid crossbar.

49 minAtletico have a free kick in a dangerous position as Isco brings Gimenez to the deck...

49 minSAVE! Oblak stands tall to keep out a free kick from Ronaldo, which had been struck with some pace towards the Atletico goal. Another goal for Real Madrid and it would be curtains!

47 min... no changes from either side at the break, which is not too much of a surprise. However, I suspect that both managers will already have alterations in mind as the second period develops here.

46 minRESTART! Atletico resume the action here...

8.45pmBENCH WATCH! Angel Correa, Nico Gaitan and Kevin Gameiro are all available for Atletico in the second period, while Real Madrid have the likes of Marco Asensio, Lucas Vasquez, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez in reserve. There are certainly players capable of influencing this game in that list!

8.40pmSTATISTICS! Real Madrid dominated the first-half possession with 63%, while they hit the target with five of their nine attempts in the opening 45 minutes. Atletico, meanwhile, also had nine attempts, but just three of those were on target. It will not come as much of a surprise to learn that it has been a feisty affair, with Savic, Godin, Gabs, Danilo and Ramos all going in the referee's book.

8.35pmSo there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Atletico Madrid leading Real Madrid 2-1 on the night, but trailing 4-2 on aggregate. It was all Atletico in the early moments, and they scored twice through Saul and Griezmann to move to within one goal of their rivals. A close-range finish from Isco in the 42nd minute, however, has seen Real Madrid register an all-important away goal.

45 min+3HALF-TIME: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid (Real Madrid lead 4-2 on aggregate)

45 min+1Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas stays on the deck after a collision with Torres. There did not seem to be too much in it, but Navas looks in some distress in the latter stages of the first period here.

45 minWhat a brilliant opening 45 minutes at the Vicente Calderon. Real Madrid were in all sorts of trouble when they fell 2-0 behind early on, but Isco's goal has put them in a strong position once again.

43 minReal Madrid score a vital away goal at the Calderon as Isco converts from close range after Oblak had palmed a Kroos effort straight in front of him. It is a massive goal for the away side here.

42 minGOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid (Isco)

41 minReal Madrid have had a lot of the ball since Atletico's incredible start to the match, but the visitors have really struggled to create openings. Kroos looks to find Ronaldo with a cross from a wide position, but Savic is on hand to head clear. Little under five minutes of the first period to play here.

38 minIsco dances into the Atletico box before having a go, but Oblak makes a comfortable save.

37 minBOOKING! Gabi (Atletico) is now booked for dissent after questioning the referee's decision not to book Isco for a late challenge on Griezmann. Bookings for everyone tonight!

36 minSimeone asks for more from the home supporters as Real Madrid pass and probe in Atletico's half of the field. I must admit that I fancy Real Madrid to find the net at some point tonight.

34 minBOOKING! Ramos (Real Madrid) is booked for dissent.

34 minBOOKING! Godin (Atletico) is booked for a heavy challenge on Ronaldo.

34 minAll kicking off here as Godin jumps into the back of Ronaldo, which sees Ramos come flying over!

33 minCasemiro is fortunate to escape a yellow card following a poor challenge on Griezmann, who was chopped to the deck in the middle of the park. Casemiro really should have gone in the book there.

31 minNot an awful lot to report in terms of chances in the last few minutes, with both teams guilty of conceding possession in the final third of the field. The game has now settled into a pattern.

28 minPossession football for Real Madrid as they continue to pass and probe in Atletico's half of the field. It is not too much of a surprise that the home side have dropped a little deeper after such a fast start. Simeone's side need a third, but there is no point chasing the game at this moment.

26 minSaul steps on the foot of Isco, and Ramos goes absolutely potty as he calls for a yellow card. The referee, however, is unmoved and simply awards a free kick, which is wasted by the visitors.

24 minThe wind is swirling around the Vicente Calderon, with a cross from Marcelo evading Ronaldo at the far post. Godin then smashes into Modric with a clean challenge, which brings more cheers from the home supporters. Real Madrid, however, are seeing much more of the ball at the moment.

22 minReal Madrid would have wanted to get through the opening 15, 20 minutes without conceding, but Atletico have simply not allowed their rivals to breathe tonight. It has been an incredible display from the home side, although there are signs that the play is just starting to settle at the Calderon.

20 minThe atmosphere inside this stadium is absolutely incredible, with Atletico right back in this semi-final. Real Madrid are still the favourites due to the fact that they will fancy netting an away goal, but the home side have given themselves serious hope with a lot of football left to play tonight.

17 minIncredible, just incredible. Griezmann puts his penalty past Navas, and we are now 3-2 in this semi-final. Real Madrid have absolutely fallen apart in the opening 17 minutes of this second leg!

16 minGOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Madrid (Griezmann)

16 minAtletico have a penalty as Varane brings Torres to the ground inside the box. Incredible!

15 minPENALTY ATLETICO!

13 minThere it is! Atletico make the breakthrough at the Vicente Calderon as Saul rises to head a brilliant Koke corner into the back of the net. We have lift-off in Madrid, and this semi-final is alive!

12 minGOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (Saul Niguez)

11 minCarrasco delivers another dangerous cross into the Real Madrid box after finding space in a wide position, but Griezmann does not gamble, and the away side can clear their lines once again.

9 minIt has been a wonderful opening nine minutes at the Vicente Calderon, with both teams committing numbers in the final third of the field. Atletico have to go for it tonight, and that will leave space for Real Madrid down the other end. If Atletico can score first here, then you just never know what could happen.

7 minSAVE! Wonderful save from Oblak as the Atletico goalkeeper keeps out a header from Casemiro, which seemed destined for the bottom corner! Sensational goalkeeping from Oblak!

6 minBOOKING! Savic (Atletico) is booked for an elbow on Isco.

5 minSAVE! Super chance for Atletico as Carrasco breaks down the right before delivering a low cross into Koke, but the Spaniard's near-post effort is kept out by Keylor Navas!

4 minBOOKING! Danilo (Real Madrid) is booked for a high challenge on Luis.

3 minComfortable save from Oblak as the Atletico goalkeeper keeps out a strike from Isco.

2 min... Griezmann decides to have a pop from distance after finding space in the final third of the field, but his effort was always high of the crossbar. Before that, Ramos received a bit of treatment after colliding with Fernando Torres in a pretty heavy aerial challenge. It has been a full-throttle start.

0 minKICKOFF! Real Madrid kick things off at the Vicente Calderon...

7.44pm

7.42pmReal Madrid will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 victory over Granada, with that result keeping the capital giants level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while boasting a game in hand. Taking the Spanish title away from Barcelona, in addition to becoming the first team to successfully defend the Champions League in the modern era would place Real Madrid in the history books once again.

7.38pmThat said, Zidane's team have only lost one of their last 11 away games in the Champions League – recording six wins in the process. Meanwhile, they have gone through in 45 of the 58 European ties after winning the first leg at home, including against Napoli in this season's competition.

7.35pmAny win and a clean sheet would have been a strong result in the first leg last week, but not many would have predicted what occurred. Ronaldo might be 32, but this is his competition, and the Portuguese made it 103 Champions League goals with his treble in Madrid last time out. Los Blancos have actually only won one of their last seven away games in the semi-finals of the Champions League, however, while they have lost 16 of 27 such fixtures, which does give Atletico some hope entering tonight's match.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


7.32pmAs for Real Madrid, the Madrid giants have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup for the seventh successive season, which is a record in the competition. Los Blancos are desperate to become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League, however, as they stare at yet at yet another European final. It has been some couple of seasons for Zidane at the helm.

7.28pmThere is something about Rojiblancos in this competition, although they have seen their Champions League hopes ended by Real Madrid in each of the last three seasons. It will be the last European tie at the Vicente Calderon, however, and the supporters will be hoping to draw on some magic to secure a remarkable turnaround. It must be said that the atmosphere inside the stadium is wonderful.

7.25pmAtletico have actually only won three of their last six games in all competitions, but they will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Eibar in La Liga at the weekend, which kept the gap to second-place Real Madrid at 10 points. A title challenge just has not arrived this season.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017© SilverHub


7.22pmNo side has ever overturned even a two-goal first-leg defeat in the Champions League semi-finals, but Atletico have won 29 of their last 35 European fixtures at the Vicente Calderon, while they have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 15 fixtures on home soil, conceding just seven times in the process.

7.18pmAtletico managed a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in La Liga last month, but a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of their semi-final has placed the capital club in a very difficult position. Indeed, only once in the past four decades have Atletico won a home game against Real Madrid by three clear goals, although that came only two years ago – recording a 4-0 success in the league.

7.15pmAtletico have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the third time in four seasons, having never made this stage previously, which is an indication of Simeone's excellent work at the Vicente Calderon. The Red and Whites have actually been present in two of the last three finals – losing to Real Madrid on both occasions – but it is going to take a minor miracle to advance this time around.

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016© Getty Images


7.12pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 30 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Madrid. So, in what will be their last European tie at the stadium that has been their home since 1966, Atletico must overcome a three-goal first-leg deficit if they wish to complete a staggering turnaround to make this season's final in remarkable circumstances.

7.08pmAs for Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal's absence due to a hamstring problem means that Danilo is given a spot at right-back. Isco, meanwhile, continues to occupy the position vacated by Gareth Bale, who is still on the sidelines with a calf problem. Raphael Varane is also fit to start at centre-back, while Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will operate as a front two for the European Cup holders.

7.05pmAtletico boss Diego Simeone is able to recall Jose Gimenez tonight, with the Uruguay international, who missed the first leg with a muscular problem, replacing Lucas Hernandez at right-back. Fernando Torres has been preferred to Kevin Gameiro at centre-forward, but it is otherwise the XI that were expected to start, with Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco both included.

Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015© Getty Images


7.02pmTEAMS!

ATLETI: Oblak; Gimenez, Godin, Savic, Luis; Gabi, Saul, Koke; Carrasco, Torres, Griezmann

REAL: Navas; Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo


6.58pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Vicente Calderon. Both sides were in La Liga action at the weekend – Atletico recording a 1-0 win over Eibar in this stadium, and Real Madrid winning 4-0 at Granada. Any changes? Let's have a look...

6.55pmIt is the first time that the two teams are meeting in the semi-finals of the European Cup since the 1958-59 campaign, however, with Real Madrid progressing to the final after three legs of that match-up. In terms of this season, Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 victory at the Vicente Calderon in last November's La Liga clash, but the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu just last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016© AFP


6.52pmTonight will be the 216th meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico in all competitions. Real Madrid lead the head-to-head 110 wins to Atletico's 54, while 52 fixtures have finished level. Eight of those meetings have been in European competition, and it is Real Madrid that boast five wins to Atletico's one. This is actually the fourth season in succession that the pair will face off in the knockout stage of the Champions League, and it is a re-run of both the 2014 and 2016 finals, where Real Madrid triumphed on both occasions.

6.49pmThis competition belongs to a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, and the 32-year-old hit a stunning hat-trick in the first leg last week to hand Real Madrid a 3-0 win over their rivals. Atletico simply did not turn up on the night, and they will need to become the first team to ever overcome a three-goal first-leg deficit in the semi-finals of the Champions League if they wish to make the final.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from the Vicente Calderon as Atletico Madrid welcome bitter rivals Real Madrid for the second leg of their semi-final. Real Madrid lead 3-0 from the first leg at the Bernabeu last week, meaning that Atletico have a mountain to climb in order to make the final once again. Be sure to stay tuned for all of the action from Madrid!

Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
