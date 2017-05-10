Atletico Madrid welcomed Real Madrid to the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday night looking to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann saw Atletico cut the aggregate score to 3-2 inside an incredible opening 16 minutes in the Spanish capital.
A close-range finish from Isco in the 42nd minute, however, allowed Real Madrid to register an all-important away goal.
Atletico needed three in the second period to stand a chance of progressing, but Real Madrid held firm to advance to the final with a 4-2 aggregate success.
⏱ ¡Cuenta atrás para la vuelta de LAS SEMIS! 💪#UCL #AúpaAtleti #AtletiRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/p2obZx7U7C— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 10, 2017
ATLETI: Oblak; Gimenez, Godin, Savic, Luis; Gabi, Saul, Koke; Carrasco, Torres, Griezmann
REAL: Navas; Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo
