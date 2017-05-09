Sergio Ramos believes that he is playing in "one of the most complete squads" that Real Madrid have assembled during his time at the club.

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has hailed his side's strength in depth and insisted that it "might be one of the most complete squads" that he has played in.

Los Blancos are still battling on two fronts heading into the final few weeks of the season, attempting to win a first La Liga crown since 2012 and a third Champions League in four years.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has not been afraid to rotate his side in the league, making another nine changes for the comfortable weekend win over Granada, with the likes of James Rodriquez, Isco, Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio all doing a job when called upon.

On the eve of Real's second-leg trip to face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, Ramos was keen to talk up the quality of each squad member.

"This might be one of the most complete squads we have had," he told reporters. "We have had many of the best players in the world over the years and it is no different now.

"We are not just 11 players, we are 24, 25 who are always pushing, and those who play less do a great job, and we are benefiting from having those guys ready and able to step in."

Real will take a 2-0 lead into Wednesday's second-leg meeting with city rivals Atletico in the final European match to be staged at the Vicente Calderon.