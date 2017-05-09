General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos talks up strength of Real Madrid squad

Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos believes that he is playing in "one of the most complete squads" that Real Madrid have assembled during his time at the club.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 16:52 UK

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has hailed his side's strength in depth and insisted that it "might be one of the most complete squads" that he has played in.

Los Blancos are still battling on two fronts heading into the final few weeks of the season, attempting to win a first La Liga crown since 2012 and a third Champions League in four years.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has not been afraid to rotate his side in the league, making another nine changes for the comfortable weekend win over Granada, with the likes of James Rodriquez, Isco, Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio all doing a job when called upon.

On the eve of Real's second-leg trip to face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, Ramos was keen to talk up the quality of each squad member.

"This might be one of the most complete squads we have had," he told reporters. "We have had many of the best players in the world over the years and it is no different now.

"We are not just 11 players, we are 24, 25 who are always pushing, and those who play less do a great job, and we are benefiting from having those guys ready and able to step in."

Real will take a 2-0 lead into Wednesday's second-leg meeting with city rivals Atletico in the final European match to be staged at the Vicente Calderon.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 