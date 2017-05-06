May 6, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
Granada
0-4
Real Madrid

Ingi Ingason (88')
FT(HT: 0-4)
Rodriguez (3', 11'), Morata (30', 35')

Zinedine Zidane "very happy" with Real Madrid display

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admits that seeing his side cruise to a comfortable win, despite making nine changes, is "the best news" possible.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 13:37 UK

Zinedine Zidane has praised his second-string side for getting the job done in style against Granada to keep Real Madrid on course for the La Liga title.

Los Blancos eased to a 4-0 victory as Los Carmenes on Saturday, scoring all four goals in the opening 35 minutes of the contest to make it three league wins on the spin.

Zidane again heavily rotated his side for the trip to face relegated Granada, making nine changes in all with one eye on the upcoming Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, but the Frenchman admits that tougher tests lie in wait.

"For a coach it is the best news," he told reporters when asked about seeing his rotated side pick up the win. "It means that they are all committed to what we are doing, and good physically. Each time they get a chance to come in they do well. I can only be satisfied with all that.

"We got the points again and we are very happy. When you score after two minutes, it makes the game easier. The start of our game was perfect. Granada are in difficulties, and if we begin the game as we did it is normal that they will have more problems."

"We have three finals left in La Liga, and one on Wednesday to make the final," he said. "We know it will be more difficult than today's game. The first nine months of competition have been phenomenal. We have a difficult game on Wednesday, we know that, and we still have the end of La Liga."

James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata made the most of their opportunity to shine, scoring a brace apiece in the first-half rout.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Your Comments
Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Result: Real Madrid thrash Granada to move level at top of La Liga
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Zinedine Zidane plays down Kylian Mbappe speculation
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
10Espanyol351311114547-250
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia36118175061-1141
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
ROsasuna36311223784-4720
RGranada3648242878-5020
> Full Version
