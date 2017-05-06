Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admits that seeing his side cruise to a comfortable win, despite making nine changes, is "the best news" possible.

Zinedine Zidane has praised his second-string side for getting the job done in style against Granada to keep Real Madrid on course for the La Liga title.

Los Blancos eased to a 4-0 victory as Los Carmenes on Saturday, scoring all four goals in the opening 35 minutes of the contest to make it three league wins on the spin.

Zidane again heavily rotated his side for the trip to face relegated Granada, making nine changes in all with one eye on the upcoming Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, but the Frenchman admits that tougher tests lie in wait.

"For a coach it is the best news," he told reporters when asked about seeing his rotated side pick up the win. "It means that they are all committed to what we are doing, and good physically. Each time they get a chance to come in they do well. I can only be satisfied with all that.

"We got the points again and we are very happy. When you score after two minutes, it makes the game easier. The start of our game was perfect. Granada are in difficulties, and if we begin the game as we did it is normal that they will have more problems."

"We have three finals left in La Liga, and one on Wednesday to make the final," he said. "We know it will be more difficult than today's game. The first nine months of competition have been phenomenal. We have a difficult game on Wednesday, we know that, and we still have the end of La Liga."

James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata made the most of their opportunity to shine, scoring a brace apiece in the first-half rout.