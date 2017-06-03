Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Gareth Bale: 'Current side is among Real Madrid's greatest ever'

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale believes that the current group of players are among the best the club has ever had throughout its illustrious history.
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has claimed that the current crop of players are among the greatest the club has had throughout its illustrious history.

Madrid clinched a third Champions League trophy in the space of four years with a 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff yesterday, becoming the first team to retain the title in the modern era as well.

Madrid are the most successful team in the history of the competition and won it five times in a row at the start of the tournament's existence, but Bale believes that Zinedine Zidane's current side may give the great teams of the past a run for their money.

"We have won three Champions Leagues in four seasons so we have to be in that category," he told reporters.

"All we can keep doing is keep working hard and hopefully there will be more to come. I think we can get better. We are still quite young as a whole team and we have a great squad.

"Winning again adds to the history of this club. This club is the biggest in Champions League history ever, it's great to be a part of and we want to win more."

Bale also dismissed speculation that he could leave the club this summer amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
