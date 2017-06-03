Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Luka Modric: 'Real Madrid will continue to dominate'

Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric believes that his side can continue to dominate European football for the foreseeable future.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 21:16 UK

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has claimed that his side can continue to dominate European football for the foreseeable future.

Madrid became the first team to retain the Champions League trophy in the modern era with a 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff last night, being crowned champions of Europe for a 12th time and a third in the last four seasons.

Modric acknowledged that such a level of dominance cannot last forever, but believes that his side still have plenty more left to give before their powers begin to wane.

"It is something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever. I think we feel that we are an amazing team. We need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future," he told reporters.

"It is difficult to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see. We are at good ages, we have young players that are coming and have a lot of quality. This is only a positive thing for the team.

"If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way. He said at half time that we needed to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal. We dropped back too much and it was not good for us, and the second half he changed this. It was crucial for our performance in the second half."

The last team to win Europe's premier club competition two years in a row was AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

New Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane poses with president Florentino Perez on January 4, 2016
Read Next:
Perez: 'Zidane can stay at Real for life'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luka Modric, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Gareth Bale dismisses transfer speculation
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid to Champions League glory
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
Bale: 'Current side among Madrid's best'Modric: 'Madrid will continue to dominate'Hazard 'would listen to Real offer'Alvaro Morata: 'I want to stay at Madrid'Perez: 'Rodriguez future down to Zidane'
Ronaldo: "My age is just a number"Perez: 'Zidane can stay at Real for life'Zidane "incredibly satisfied" at RealMan United rekindle Bale interest?Isco keen to sign new Madrid contract
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 