Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has claimed that his side can continue to dominate European football for the foreseeable future.

Madrid became the first team to retain the Champions League trophy in the modern era with a 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff last night, being crowned champions of Europe for a 12th time and a third in the last four seasons.

Modric acknowledged that such a level of dominance cannot last forever, but believes that his side still have plenty more left to give before their powers begin to wane.

"It is something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever. I think we feel that we are an amazing team. We need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future," he told reporters.

"It is difficult to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see. We are at good ages, we have young players that are coming and have a lot of quality. This is only a positive thing for the team.

"If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way. He said at half time that we needed to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal. We dropped back too much and it was not good for us, and the second half he changed this. It was crucial for our performance in the second half."

The last team to win Europe's premier club competition two years in a row was AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.