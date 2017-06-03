Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Cristiano Ronaldo: "My age is just a number"

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo insists that his "age is just a number" and that he feels as young as ever after guiding Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League trophy.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 13:06 UK

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he feels as young as ever after helping Real Madrid to a second Champions League trophy in a row.

The 32-year-old scored a brace as Los Blancos secured a 4-1 win over Italian giants Juventus in Saturday's final in Cardiff.

In addition to his double against the Bianconeri, Ronaldo also helped Real to the La Liga title last season, notching up 42 goals in 46 games in the process.

"My age is just a number, I feel like a young boy," the Portuguese star told Sky Sports News after the clash in Wales.

"I am very happy - an amazing season again. We've won trophies and of course, it is one of the best moments of my career - I have the opportunity to say this every year but it's true!

"This season was amazing again, last season was amazing... It is a long season but I am motivated. I am happy, these are good moments."

Real will now take on Europa League winners Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup on August 8.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid to Champions League glory
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Gareth Bale and his top knot in action during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Report: Manchester United rekindle interest in Gareth Bale
