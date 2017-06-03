Cristiano Ronaldo insists that his "age is just a number" and that he feels as young as ever after guiding Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he feels as young as ever after helping Real Madrid to a second Champions League trophy in a row.

The 32-year-old scored a brace as Los Blancos secured a 4-1 win over Italian giants Juventus in Saturday's final in Cardiff.

In addition to his double against the Bianconeri, Ronaldo also helped Real to the La Liga title last season, notching up 42 goals in 46 games in the process.

"My age is just a number, I feel like a young boy," the Portuguese star told Sky Sports News after the clash in Wales.

"I am very happy - an amazing season again. We've won trophies and of course, it is one of the best moments of my career - I have the opportunity to say this every year but it's true!

"This season was amazing again, last season was amazing... It is a long season but I am motivated. I am happy, these are good moments."

Real will now take on Europa League winners Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup on August 8.