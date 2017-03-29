Reading boss Jaap Stam not ruling out West Ham United job

Royals boss Jaap Stam watches on during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Jaap Stam says that it "is nice to be recognised" after seeing his name linked with the West Ham United job, which could be made vacant at the end of the season.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Jaap Stam has admitted that he is pleased to have seen his impressive work at Reading not go under the radar, amid suggestions that he has caught the eye of West Ham United chiefs.

The Dutchman has guided the Royals into Championship playoff contention this term, winning 20 and drawing seven of his first 38 league games in charge at the Madejski Stadium helm.

Stam was this week linked with the West Ham job, which reports in the British press suggest could be made vacant at the end of the season as current boss Slaven Bilic has quickly fallen out of favour.

Asked about the speculation for the first time, the former Manchester United defender told reporters: "I am aware of it. That is what happens.

"What happens next season, happens next season. It is nice to be recognised. I do not know if it is true – everyone wants recognition."

Reading endured a patchy run of form leading into the two-week international break, drawing one, losing one and winning one of their last three games.

Reading manager Jaap! Stam! poses with his Championship manager of the month award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
West Ham line up Stam to replace Bilic?
