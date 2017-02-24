Reading co-chairman Sir John Madejski admits that it will be tough for the Royals to keep hold of manager Jaap Stam after his impressive work for the club this season.

The Dutchman took over at the Championship side on a two-year deal last summer and has guided them to fourth place in the table, putting the Royals within touching distance of a return to the Premier League after a four-year absence.

"We've got a great squad and Jaap Stam has been absolutely brilliant," Madejski told talkSPORT. "I just hope we can hold on to him because he really is the consummate manager.

"He has done so well, has got the dressing room and everybody has great respect for him. His presence is pretty awesome. He is a giant of a guy and just standing there he gets respect. Every [Reading] manager has their contribution which they make and every manager is very good, but I have to say he does stand out.

"Anybody in any business wants to strive to better themselves and managers are no different. You always hear about the ones that get sacked but there's a lot that get taken by other clubs. I've had my fair share of that myself when we've had managers do incredibly well and are then poached by others. But that's the way of the world, that's football and I think we all realise that so there are no surprises."

Next up for Stam's side is a tough trip to second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.