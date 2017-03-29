West Ham United to go for Rafael Benitez if Slaven Bilic fails to improve results?

West Ham United will reportedly make a move for Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez if Slaven Bilic does not turn things around.
West Ham United will reportedly try to bring Rafael Benitez to the London Stadium if results fail to improve under current manager Slaven Bilic.

The Spanish coach was wanted by the Hammers two years ago following Sam Allardyce's exit, but the former Liverpool boss was lured to the Bernabeu by Real Madrid.

Benitez now plies his trade in the Championship at Newcastle United, but he is likely to be back in the Premier League next season as the Magpies currently sit at the top of the second tier, seven points above the playoff places.

A report in The Telegraph has claimed that West Ham will not offer Bilic a new contract this summer, but they have no intention of sacking him.

However, if he fails to get the Hammers back to winning ways, Benitez will be the East London outfit's first choice to replace him, according to The Mirror.

West Ham are 12th in the Premier League table and have not won any of their last five top-flight fixtures.

