Reading manager Jaap Stam hits back at comments made by opposite number Slavisa Jokanovic, claiming that his side's physical approach against Fulham was justified.

Jaap Stam has insisted that the use of tactics deployed in Reading's Championship playoff semi-final first leg with Fulham was simply "a normal approach" to take.

The Royals looked to slow the tempo in the first half at Craven Cottage and did a good job of frustrating their opponents, before snatching the lead through a Jordan Obita strike 53 minutes in.

Tom Cairney pulled one back for the hosts soon after, however, and Reading were left holding on with 10 men for the final stages after Paul McShane was shown a straight red, ruling him out of Tuesday's second leg.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic was critical of the vising side's approach, accusing them of "playing on the limit of the laws," but Stam was quick to defend both his use of tactics and the physical approach.

"I think it's a normal approach. In this league, there are teams who play more physically than we do," he told reporters. "In these games, you need to be aggressive, you need to win your battles on the pitch – then when you have the ball you need to be a threat going forward.

"We can still win a game without Paul McShane, he's been very important to us throughout the season but we have options and we're very confident that we can still do well. I'm not going to say who does or doesn't have the advantage for the second leg. We know what we can do and what we can bring as a side and you've seen that today.

"Home advantage doesn't guarantee you a win, you still have to work very hard and give everything for it. These games aren't just about ability and quality, it's about your mind and dealing with the stress and playing with your heart. A lot of things are different in these games than they are in the league."

Stam also confirmed that goalscorer Obita is a doubt for the return tie after twisting his ankle and leaving the field on a stretcher.