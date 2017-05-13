May 13, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Craven Cottage
Fulham
0-0
Reading
 
Team News: Floyd Ayite, Stefan Johansen in for Fulham

Floyd Ayite and Stefan Johansen come into the Fulham XI as they welcome Reading in the first leg of their Championship playoff.
Floyd Ayite and Stefan Johansen have come into the Fulham starting XI as they welcome Reading to Craven Cottage this evening in the first leg of their Championship playoff.

Chris Martin continues to lead the line for the hosts, who won this fixture 5-0 in the regular season, while Ayite and Johansen replace Lucas Piazon and Neeskens Kebano in the midsfield alongside Kevin McDonald, Sone Aluko and captain Tom Cairney.

There is one change in the defence as Ryan Fredericks usurps Denis Odoi at right-back, with Tomas Kalas, Tim Ream and Scott Malone all keeping their places following their 2-1 victory at fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday on the last day of the regular season.

Marcus Bettinelli stays put in goal, while in-demand 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon is among Slavisa Jokanovic's options on the bench.

For the visitors, Jaap Stam makes four changes to the side that claimed a 4-2 win at Burton Albion last Sunday, with Lewis Grabban preferred to Joseph Mendes as partner for Yann Kermorgant up front.

George Evans keeps his place in the midfield, where he is joined by Danny Williams and John Swift as Roy Beerens drops to the bench and Liam Kelly misses out.

There is one change in the back five, meanwhile, as Tyler Blackett replaces Tiago Ilori alongside Chris Gunter, skipper Paul McShane - passed fit after a calf injury in the week - Liam Moore and Jordan Obita.

Joey van den Berg makes the bench after a hamstring problem, while Garath McCleary is also among the substitutes after missing the last game with a groin injury.

Fulham: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Malone; Johansen, McDonald, Aluko, Cairney, Ayite; Martin
Subs: Button, Odoi, Sessegnon, Parker, Piazon, Kebano, Cyriac

Reading: Al-Habsi; Gunter, McShane, Moore, Blackett, Obita; Evans, Williams, Swift; Grabban, Kermorgant
Subs: Jaakkola, Van den Berg, Beerens, Mendes, McCleary, Ilori, Popa

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
