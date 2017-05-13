Floyd Ayite and Stefan Johansen come into the Fulham XI as they welcome Reading in the first leg of their Championship playoff.

Chris Martin continues to lead the line for the hosts, who won this fixture 5-0 in the regular season, while Ayite and Johansen replace Lucas Piazon and Neeskens Kebano in the midsfield alongside Kevin McDonald, Sone Aluko and captain Tom Cairney.

There is one change in the defence as Ryan Fredericks usurps Denis Odoi at right-back, with Tomas Kalas, Tim Ream and Scott Malone all keeping their places following their 2-1 victory at fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday on the last day of the regular season.

Marcus Bettinelli stays put in goal, while in-demand 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon is among Slavisa Jokanovic's options on the bench.

For the visitors, Jaap Stam makes four changes to the side that claimed a 4-2 win at Burton Albion last Sunday, with Lewis Grabban preferred to Joseph Mendes as partner for Yann Kermorgant up front.

George Evans keeps his place in the midfield, where he is joined by Danny Williams and John Swift as Roy Beerens drops to the bench and Liam Kelly misses out.

There is one change in the back five, meanwhile, as Tyler Blackett replaces Tiago Ilori alongside Chris Gunter, skipper Paul McShane - passed fit after a calf injury in the week - Liam Moore and Jordan Obita.

Joey van den Berg makes the bench after a hamstring problem, while Garath McCleary is also among the substitutes after missing the last game with a groin injury.

Fulham: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Malone; Johansen, McDonald, Aluko, Cairney, Ayite; Martin

Subs: Button, Odoi, Sessegnon, Parker, Piazon, Kebano, Cyriac

Reading: Al-Habsi; Gunter, McShane, Moore, Blackett, Obita; Evans, Williams, Swift; Grabban, Kermorgant

Subs: Jaakkola, Van den Berg, Beerens, Mendes, McCleary, Ilori, Popa