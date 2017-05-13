May 13, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
Mark Hughes hints at summer changes

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes hints that he will "change things around" at the club this summer after their 4-1 defeat to Arsenal left a top-half finish beyond reach.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has suggested that he will "change things around" this summer after seeing his side miss out on a top-half finish for the first time under his reign.

The Potters were beaten 4-1 at home to Arsenal this afternoon, leaving them four points adrift of 10th-placed Bournemouth with only one game of the season remaining.

Hughes expressed disappointment at his side's performance on the day and also throughout the season having ended a run of three consecutive ninth-placed finishes.

"First half we didn't get as close as we wanted. I didn't think Arsenal created anything of real note. We tried to break off changes in play but it didn't really work. Conceding a second was a blow so we needed to change," he told BBC Sport.

"As soon as we changed our game plan it worked and it felt like Arsenal were rocking. We had to chase to the game and we've been picked off going the opposite way. It's a disappointment. Five minutes isn't enough, we needed to ask more questions.

"We're disappointed as it's always our aim [to finish in the top half of the table]. This is the first time we've missed out. We go against Southampton next week to get points on the board. In the summer we will assess things and maybe change things around."

Stoke need at least a draw away to Southampton on the final day to avoid recording their lowest ever points tally in the Premier League.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
