Sean Dyche questions the defending of his central defenders following the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, claiming that Burnley "could have nicked something".

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted that his stand-in defenders still have learning to do following a "really poor" second-half display against Bournemouth.

The Clarets fell to a league-high 14th away defeat of the season on the South Coast, losing 2-1 to goals from Junior Stanislas and Joshua King in either half.

Due to the injury absence of Michael Keane and Ben Mee, Dyche turned to James Tarkowski and Kevin Long for the Vitality Stadium clash, and the former Watford manager concedes that they should have done better for the winning goal in particular.

"We've got two centre-halves who are learning, they're getting a connection, but they just got too distant for the second goal," he told Sky Sports News.

"We've had some really big, important games recently, and we just couldn't quite get up for things in the second half, were on the back foot a little bit and didn't really take on the challenge.

"We scored a late goal, could have nicked something, but the two goals we conceded - particularly the second - were really poor."

Sam Vokes had initially levelled things up for Burnley late on, netting in the Premier League for the ninth time this term - only Danny Ings has previously scored more in a single campaign for the Clarets.