General view of Madejski Stadium

Reading

Jaap Stam unsure over Reading future ahead of Championship playoffs

Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Jaap Stam admits that he does not know if he will be Reading boss next season, but is focused on trying to guide his side into the Premier League.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 19:36 UK

The former Manchester United defender was linked with the Netherlands job prior to Dick Advocaat being appointed, having guided the Royals to third in the Championship in his first campaign in management.

When asked by Sky Sports News if he would stay at the club should they fail to secure promotion via the playoffs and a top-flight side expressed interest in him, he said: "I don't know.

"I don't really want to think about it, it's not there. So we will cross that bridge when we come to it. I still have a contract for another season and there's nothing going on. If it's up to me for now I'm still over here, I'm enjoying my time here and we are working towards something.

"It would be nice if we can do it straight away this season, but If it's not going to happen then maybe next season depending on what the owners can do with the club."

Reading face Fulham in the playoff semi-finals, with the first leg at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal poses with his manager of the month award for April 2017
Carvalhal, Kermorgant win Championship gongs
Your Comments
