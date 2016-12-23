Wolfsburg attacker Julian Draxler heads for Paris Saint-Germain to complete a £38m move, according to a report.

Wolfsburg attacker Julian Draxler will reportedly complete a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday afternoon.

The 23-year-old's relationship with his German club is beyond repair after falling out with the management and supporters, and he will depart the Bundesliga outfit at the start of 2017.

Liverpool and Arsenal were said to be battling PSG for the signature of the German World Cup winner, but according to Sky Sports News, PSG have won the race and will complete a move before the weekend.

The same report claims that PSG will part with an initial £38m to sign the attacker, but the deal could rise to £41m depending on appearances.

Draxler, who confirmed that he is "in talks" with clubs over a move away from Wolfsburg on Thursday, has failed to score in 14 appearances this season.